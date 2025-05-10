U.S. surpasses 1,000 measles cases 

Submit Release
There have been 1,001 confirmed cases of measles across the U.S. so far in 2025, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases have been reported by 30 states and there have been 14 outbreaks. Most cases (928 of 1,001) are outbreak-associated. The vaccination status of 96% of all cases is classified as “unvaccinated or unknown.”

