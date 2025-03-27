LEGENDARY CINEMA PROPS AND COSTUMES SELL BIG ON DAY ONE OF PROPSTORE’S LOS ANGELES AUCTION

CHEWBACCA’S (PETER MAYHEW) PHOTO-MATCHED BOWCASTER Charlie Chaplin "Little Tramps" boots DANNY ZUKO’S (JOHN TRAVOLTA) ICONIC "GREASED LIGHTNIN’" T-BIRDS JACKET Dumbledore's (Michael Gambon) Hero Robe

450 rare and iconic pieces from film and television were sold, totaling more than $6,800,000*.

We’re proud to have connected our global audience of fans with the historic pieces they cherish, and we look forward to the next two days of the auction. ” — Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore , one of the world’s premier film and TV memorabilia companies, has announced the results from day one of its US Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. 450 rare and iconic pieces from film and television were sold, totaling more than $6,800,000*.Notable sales from yesterday, day one of Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction included (sale prices inclusive of buyer’s premium):- STAR WARS: ORIGINAL TRILOGY (1977-1983) Chewbacca's (Peter Mayhew) Photo-Matched Bowcaster with Restored Dressing Components sold for $768,600*- GHOSTBUSTERS (1984) / (1989) GHOSTBUSTERS II Screen-Matched Light-Up Radio-Controlled Hero Ghost Trap and Pedal sold for $327,600*- CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1982) Conan's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Atlantean Sword and Four Behind-the-Scenes Photos sold for $176,400*- THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997) Screen-Matched Light-Up Zorg Industries "Rocket Launcher" ZF-1 sold for $176,400*- THE GREAT DICTATOR (1940) A Jewish Barber's (Charlie Chaplin) Screen- and Photo-Matched "Little Tramp" Boots sold for $157,500*- BATMAN RETURNS (1992) Batman's (Michael Keaton) Batsuit on Display sold for $157,500*- THE EVIL DEAD (1981) Tom Sullivan Collection: Screen-Matched Naturom Demonto (Necronomicon Ex-Mortis) Book of the Dead with Hand-Illustrated Tom Sullivan Pages sold for $132,300*- GREASE (1978) Danny Zuko's (John Travolta) "Greased Lightnin'" T-Birds Jacket sold for $126,000*- BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II (1989) Screen-Matched "A" (Hero) Car DeLorean Time Machine's Mr. Fusion Reactor sold for $119,700*- HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE (2009) Dumbledore's (Michael Gambon) Hero Robe sold for $81,900*- TOP GUN (1986) Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) Photo-Matched Bomber Jacket sold for $81,900*- MUPPETS FROM SPACE (1999) Light-Up Lightning-Struck Gonzo (Dave Goelz) Puppet sold for $63,000*- GREASE (1978) Sandy Olsson's (Olivia Newton-John) Screen-Matched Frosty Palace Jukebox Dress sold for $53,550*- X-MEN: THE LAST STAND (2006) Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) Claws sold for $20,160*- THE BIG LEBOWSKI (1998) Walter Sobchak's (John Goodman) Costume sold for $18,900*- EDWARD SCISSORHANDS (1990) Kim's (Winona Ryder) Dress sold for $15,120*Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on day one of the auction: “We are thrilled with the incredible success of the first day of our Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. The auction surpassed our expectations and showcased the enduring popularity of franchises like Star Wars, Batman, and Ghostbusters, along with legendary films like Grease and cult favorite, The Evil Dead. We’re proud to have connected our global audience of fans with the historic pieces they cherish, and we look forward to the next two days of the auction.”As the auction progresses, more than 800 additional lots will be available for bidding on day two (Thursday, March 27) and day three (Friday, March 28). Bidding will commence at 10:30 AM PDT each day. Interested participants can place bids online or via telephone by visiting www.propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/449 That’s not the only auction turning heads—Propstore’s recent Blade Runner 2049 auction with Alcon Entertainment, LLC shattered records, bringing in nearly $3 million and setting a new benchmark for 21st-century, single-title film auctions. Standout sales included K’s (Ryan Gosling) screen-matched LAPD 2049 blaster and seawater-distressed costume as well as Rick Deckard’s (Harrison Ford) hero PKD Detective Special blaster, reinforcing the film’s lasting impact on collectors.# # #Notes to Editors:*all prices reported include Buyer’s PremiumFor further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Beth Willetts at bwilletts@blazepr.comDay 2 and 3 of the sale are open for registration and online bidding here: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/449 Images are available in the following link (please copy and paste URL):Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/7fcpcmsq60l1hwv7z9t7b/AJDfcd7fqvnIhT-1xhaJTvA?rlkey=sjfipa2a5a1e4g6eyvppz0k8k&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.