NEXCOM NDiS B363 Delivers Powerful AI Edge Computing to Enhance Smart Recycling and Retail Operations

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent retail solutions, announced today the launch of the NDiS B363 , a fanless box computer designed for deployment in semi-outdoor environments and to power edge AI applications for smart recycling and retail operations. The NDiS B363’s dedicated AI engine offers double the performance of the previous-generation Xe GPU for better object recognition. It integrates Intel’s newest NPU to maximize the performance and efficiency of repetitive tasks while saving power.NEXCOM’s NDiS B363’s edge AI computer delivers up to 22.5 TOPS of AI computing power with the latest Intel NPU, ensuring low power consumption and enhanced performance. Its Arrow Lake microarchitecture is backward-compatible with Meteor Lake designs to minimize disruptions while implementing digital transformation initiatives. With a wide operating temperature range of 0 to 60°C, the NDiS B363 is ideally suited for semi-outdoor applications, such as independent recycling machines (or reverse vending machines) and smart retail operations.The NDiS B363 is an edge AI computer that offers a host of onboard components to allow for easy connection to devices and sensors working in the field. For example, by linking AI cameras to USB 3.2 ports, users can achieve real-time monitoring and motion detection. To accommodate the many industrial applications that rely on legacy sensors, the NDiS B363 provides an RS232/422/485 interface, integrating serial communication with the latest AI technology. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and BT 5.4 for multi-connectivity options.“The NEXCOM NDiS B363’s uses the latest AI inference technology to provide valuable data insights at the edge, helping reduce workloads and improve operational efficiencies when powering the smart recycling and retail applications of the future,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “It meets the operational and environmental requirements for diverse industries and delivers the power and performance needed to support implementation of AI applications at the edge – providing real-time data insights to power a more efficient future.”The NDiS B363 effectively combines the newest AI technology while supporting legacy devices to fulfill the requirements of various environments and industries. When implemented to power user-operated recycling machines, for instance, the NDiS B363 uses AI cameras and inference technology to identify the objects deposited in it. It then employs Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) to automate the separation of objects into the correct recycling containers and delivers real-time data insights to help optimize recycling processes.To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website Features:● IntelCore™ Ultra U Processor Series● Supports IntelAMT technology● 2 x DDR5 SO-DIMM, up to 96GB● 2 x HDMI 2.0 output, up to 4096x2160@60Hz● 2 x IntelLAN port● 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1x1, and 3 x USB 2.0● TPM2.0 on board for security● 1 x M.2 Key B 3052/2242 for optional 5G/LTE module● 1 x M.2 Key E 2230 for optional Wi-Fi module● 1 x M.2 Key M 2280 for optional SSD● Supports 12V to 24V DC power inputAbout NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

