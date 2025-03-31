"THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA" Draws Global Visitors as Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan Nears

Sumo Entertainment Show Hall "THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA" Sumo Entertainment Show Hall "THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA"1 Sumo Entertainment Show Hall "THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA"2 Sumo Entertainment Show Hall "THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA"3 Sumo Entertainment Show Hall "THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA"4

JAPAN, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing the Charm of Japan’s Traditional Sport "Sumo" to the World from Osaka. The highly acclaimed sumo entertainment show hall "THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA" continues to gain popularity among international visitors.



Located in the heart of Osaka, "THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA," an inbound-focused sumo entertainment show hall, has been honored with the Excellence Award at the "Cool Japan Platform Award 2025," hosted by the Cabinet Office of Japan. This facility introduces the rich history and culture of sumo, a Japanese tradition spanning over 1,500 years, to international audiences in an innovative and engaging way. Having already gained significant attention both domestically and internationally, it has become a must-visit attraction. As Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan approaches, the venue is set to be a key cultural hotspot, offering travelers an unforgettable experience of Japanese heritage.



"THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA" blends traditional sumo with modern entertainment elements to provide an immersive cultural experience, primarily for inbound tourists. The venue recently received the Excellence Award at the "Cool Japan Platform Award 2025," recognizing its outstanding contribution to promoting sumo culture worldwide.



"We aim to offer visitors a deep appreciation of sumo’s appeal through an engaging entertainment experience. Since our opening in May last year, we have welcomed guests from approximately 90 countries and regions, and we feel that the appeal of sumo is spreading around the world," said a spokesperson.



The sumo entertainment shows at "THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA" is conducted entirely in English and features performances by former professional sumo wrestlers. Beyond the thrilling matches, the program incorporates educational elements, including brief explanations of sumo’s history, techniques, and rules. Guests can also engage in interactive experiences such as a lottery-based sumo challenge against a wrestler and commemorative photo opportunities.



"Sumo is more than just a sport; it is a symbol of Japanese culture. While preserving and respecting its traditions, we integrate modern entertainment elements to create an experience that is enjoyable for all audiences," the spokesperson added.



As Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan approaches, Osaka is expected to welcome a record number of international tourists. "THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA" is also preparing to accommodate this influx. "With the Expo 2025, Osaka will gain even more global recognition, attracting a diverse range of visitors. We are committed to playing a role in this international showcase by providing a space where guests can easily experience and enjoy Japanese culture," the spokesperson concluded.

ABOUT THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA

THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA which opened in May 2024 in Osaka Minami, is an inbound-oriented entertainment show hall that highlights the essence of sumo, a Japanese traditional sport with over 1,500 years of history. The venue offers a visually stunning sumo entertainment experience, incorporating cutting-edge visuals, sound, and lighting effects to captivate international audiences.

Performed entirely in English, the show features demonstration sumo matches by former professional wrestlers, educational insights into sumo, and hands-on experiences that allow guests to fully enjoy the appeal of sumo. Additionally, guests can savor traditional Japanese cuisine such as Makunouchi Bento (cold) and, a classic sumo dish, Chanko Nabe (sumo hotpot), while a professional Rakugo storyteller hosts the show, adding an extra layer of Japanese cultural entertainment.

