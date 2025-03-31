Let’s Talk™ With Jon Chattman, Entertainment Host and Event Builder, Social Media Guru and Writer/Author

Jon Chattman, President and Chief Creative Officer, Moving Forward Connections www.movingforwardpr.com www.MarlaBethDesigns.com www.LetsTalk.press

Don’t miss April 24 in Bedford, NY, at oHHo, featuring Chris Barron (Of Spin Doctors) presented by Jon Chattman's A-Sides and Marla Beth Designs

We are honored to speak with Jon Chattman, President, Moving Forward Connections. Don’t miss April 24 in Bedford, NY, at oHHO, The Old Firehouse, featuring Chris Barron (Of Spin Doctors) & Alex Cano” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About Jon ChattmanJon Chattman is a noted writer, author, entrepreneur, social media guru, and event builder. He created Moving Forward Connections in 2016 after ten years working in marketing for various companies and non-profits. MFC was formed as a way to tell a story for like-minded clients. Whether it's simply posting a picture or reel or writing a quippy caption, it's all about storytelling. He uses this approach in his role as Director of Content and Outreach for the Westchester Parks Foundation.Jon has also spent nearly 20 years as a talent booker, consultant, script writer and producer. He has worked closely with various non-profits, building their events, hiring talent, and creating an awards show to help raise funds for various charity. He has booked various celebrities from Oscar, Tony, and Grammy winners to Major League Baseball Hall of Famers and Pulitzer Prize recipients.Jon also organizes concerts in homes and at venues under this A-Sides banner, which is an off-shoot of of his success music and entertainment series that ran on Huffington Post for ten years. In essence, the concerts bring local and national talent together for a live Q&A and performance. It's intimate, informal, and not the same broken record.A-Sides sessions air on his YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/@thisisasides ) and on his Podcast The Westchester Pop & A-Sides Experience on all streaming platforms, where he interviews local and national talent as well as covering events throughout Westchester County and beyond. Follow Jon on instagram at www.instagram.com/beingjonchattman * Talent booked by Moving Forward Connections include Major League Baseball Hall of Famers, Grammy, Tony, Pulitzer and Emmy winners and Oscar nominees...Grammy Winner Roberta Flack MLB Hall of Famer Mariano RiveraTony nominee Tovah FeldshuhOscar/ Pulitzer Winner John Patrick ShanleyTony nominee Joshua HenryTony/Grammy winner Andre De ShieldsTony winner Chita RiveraGrammy Winner, Oscar nominee Marc ShaimanTony Winner LaChanzeEmmy Winner Fred ArmisenBillboard Pop Stars American AuthorsTony Winner Phylicia RashadMLB Hall of Famer Joe TorreRock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene LoveOscar nominee Chazz PalminterriTony Winner Christine EbersoleRock Stars The Front BottomsEmmy Winner Carson KressleyEmmy Winner Robert KleinAlt Rock Band DreamersTony Winner Alice RipleyGrammy Nominee Gil ParrisIndie Rocker Kevin DevineMLB World Series Champion and Musician Bernie WilliamsTony Winner Victoria ClarkRock Band Mates of StatesGrammy Winner John Paul WhiteTony Winner Santino FontanaAlt Rock Band SpongeTony Nominee Constantine MaroulisWWE Superstar Jimmy "Superfly" SnukaTony Winner Lena HallRocker Andrew WKGary Gnu________________________________________________________________________Let’s Talk™: Thank you for joining us today, Jon. Before we talk about your upcoming event April 24, 2025 in Bedford, NY featuring Chris Barron (Of Spin Doctors) with Alex Cano, please tell us a bit about your incredible journey with so many Major League Baseball Hall of Famers, Grammy, Tony, Pulitzer and Emmy winners and Oscar nominees.Jon Chattman: Growing up a chubby kid in Yonkers, I lost myself in movies and music, and when I "grew up" I wanted to do nothing but write about them and to interview them. I started off as a newspaper reporter and eventual editor, and freelanced as an entertainment writer for publications as diverse as the New York Post and Wizard to TV Guide and a short-lived Marvel Comics magazine. I eventually shifted to marketing and online publications and started to do more and more on-camera interviews instead of just written pieces.Let’s Talk™: One will read on your website, “Authenticity is Free…Moving Forward Connections is a small results-driven firm in Westchester County, NY that specializes in social media management, event building and talent booking. We're storytellers first and foremost.” Care to elaborate?Jon Chattman: Whether I'm working for clients for social media or booking talent – be it at a venue or a brewery, my approach is always the same: be an actual real human being. In life and on the job, I'm authentic. Life is too short to not cut to the chase and be real and approachable with someone. Keep it real, be kind and respectful, and just put the time and effort in. Do the work.Let’s Talk™: Want to share with us some of your success stories and testimonials?Jon Chattman: Getting back to that little kid -- I think covering the Oscar red carpet is one of the shining moments for me. Stumping Meryl Streep on a question I asked her is another. Getting eight books published is no small feat. The first book I got republished by a larger publisher after the first went out of business --- retaining the rights and getting it republished is one of my proudest accomplishments. Just being in the same room with the likes of Alice Cooper, Robert Duvall, Bill Murray, Bob Newhart, Randy "Macho Man" Save and countless other diverse talent is an accomplishment for me. I grind I never take no for an answer.Let’s Talk™: What a night that will be April 24 in Bedford, NY ! Please tell us more !Jon Chattman: A-Sides live shows are an extension of a popular series I had on Huffington Post. It's a combination of Unplugged on MTV from back in the day and VH1 Storytellers with myself serving as a moderator. I pose questions to musicians and then they play a few tunes for the audience. It's not reinventing the wheel but it's an experience - not simply a gig. It peels back the curtain a bit on process and really is intimate and a communal experience. We need more of this in Westchester. Chris Barron is a talented singer/songwriter in his own right, and of course, his success with the Spin Doctors speaks for itself. Alex Cano is a seasoned musician who tours all over, and is based locally.Let’s Talk™: Want to mention your co-sponsors? Are sponsorship opportunities still available?Jon Chattman: Marla Beth Designs has stepped up as a presenting sponsor. Marla is such a champion of the arts, and such a talented artist. I'm so happy to call her a friend. Destination 39.3, which serves Bedford Hills, Bedford Village, and Katonah, is also coming on as a sponsor. We could use more to help ensure a successful return so we can keep the series going.“Supporting The Arts and collaborating with my Westchester community is what Marla Beth Designs does best! I am proud to be a presenting sponsor alongside Jon Chattman in bringing Chris Barron of the Spin Doctors to Bedford NY!” Marla Beth Enowitz, owner/artist.Let’s Talk™: Thank you again for joining us today, Jon, is there anything else you would like to discuss today?Jon Chattman: I'll just say I recently started a position as Director of Content and Outreach at The Westchester Parks Foundation, a wonderful organization that supports the county's park system. I manage and create their social media content. Additionally, I look forward to spreading the word of their mission by helping to promote their various programs and events. I'll just say I recently started a position as Director of Content and Outreach at The Westchester Parks Foundation, a wonderful organization that supports the county's park system. I manage and create their social media content. Additionally, I look forward to spreading the word of their mission by helping to promote their various programs and events. Please reach out regarding various sponsorship opportunities
________________________________________________________________________
For more information:
Jon Chattman
President and Chief Creative Officer
Moving Forward Connections
914.434.1285
Email: Jon Chattman jon@movingforwardpr.com
________________________________________________________________________
The Westchester POP:
________________________________________________________________________
We are oHHo
34 Village Green, Bedford, NY, 10506
917-810-7686
________________________________________________________________________
Marla Beth Enowitz
Artist/Curator/Owner at Marla Beth Designs, Inc.
Email: Marlabethdesigns@gmail.com

