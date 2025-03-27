CanWCC and Investornomy Collaborate to Host Educational Webinar for Women Entrepreneurs on Income Diversification

CanWCC Webinar Flyer

CanWCC Webinar Flyer

CanWCC Webinar Details

CanWCC Webinar Details

Dr Linda Pajoel, CEO & Founder of Investornomy

Dr Linda Pajoel, CEO & Founder of Investornomy

​Discover how to enhance your business revenue by investing in stocks wisely.

I want financial peace of mind for women”
— Dr Linda Pajoel
ONTARIO, CANADA, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce (CanWCC) and Investornomy are thrilled to announce their collaboration on an upcoming webinar titled "Boost Your Income: Diversifying with Stocks the Right Way." This free, public event is scheduled for June 19, 2025, at 1 PM EST and aims to equip women entrepreneurs with the knowledge to diversify their income streams through strategic stock market investments.​

In today's dynamic economic landscape, financial resilience is paramount for entrepreneurs. Recognizing this, CanWCC—a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating equal opportunities for women-identified and non-binary entrepreneurs —is collaborating with Investornomy, an investment education firm committed to teaching women how to diversify their income or business revenue by investing in stocks without incurring losses.

The webinar will be led by Dr. Linda Pajoel, the CEO and Founder of Investornomy. Dr. Linda, a former dentist turned seasoned investor, has years of experience as a shareholder in some of the world's most successful companies, including Alphabet (Google) and Berkshire Hathaway. Her passion for financial empowerment was ignited during a personal health crisis and complicated pregnancy that interrupted her business for over 18 months. During this period, her stock investments provided the financial stability she needed, inspiring her to author "Stock Market Mama," a book that teaches women how to achieve financial security through stock investing.​

"Through this webinar, we aim to demystify the stock market and provide actionable strategies for women entrepreneurs to diversify their income effectively,"​ says Dr. Linda.

Key takeaways for participants include:
~Why work income or business income cannot replace investment income for women.
~The unique characteristics of stock investments that make it advantageous for women and women-led businesses.
~The step-by-step actions beginners can take to start investing in stocks profitably within the next month.

This initiative aligns with CanWCC's mission to advocate for diverse women-identified and non-binary entrepreneurs, founders, and business owners across Canada. By offering educational opportunities like this webinar, CanWCC continues to support its members in achieving economic equity and business success.​

To attend the webinar, individuals are encouraged to become a member of CanWCC or join its free community by visiting canwcc.ca/join. Once registered, members can RSVP for the event.​

About the Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce:​
The Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce (CanWCC) is the first—and only—chamber of commerce for self-identified women and gender-diverse business owners and self-employed individuals in Canada. CanWCC represents the diverse voices of more than 1.2 million women and gender-diverse business owners and self-employed individuals across the country. The organization advocates for economic equity and provides resources to support the success of its members. ​

About Investornomy:​
Investornomy is an investment education firm dedicated to teaching women how to diversify their income or business revenue by investing in stocks without losing money. Founded by Dr. Linda Pajoel, Investornomy focuses on empowering women with the knowledge and strategies needed to achieve financial independence and security through intelligent investing.

Olivia Morgan
Investornomy Inc
admission@investornomy.com

CTV News features Dr Linda Pajoel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CanWCC and Investornomy Collaborate to Host Educational Webinar for Women Entrepreneurs on Income Diversification

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Olivia Morgan
Investornomy Inc admission@investornomy.com
Company/Organization
Investornomy Inc
8 Highbrook Street
Kitchener, Ontario, N2E3P1
Canada

Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Investornomy is a premier investment education firm dedicated to empowering working women to independently navigate the stock market with confidence and success. Founded by Dr. Linda Pajoel, a multi-award-winning stock investing consultant and advocate for women's investment literacy, Investornomy offers comprehensive programs designed to demystify do-it-yourself stock investing for beginners and seasoned investors alike. Our mission is to democratize stock investment knowledge, enabling working women to take control of their financial security through informed stock investments. We teach working women how to use stock investment profits to eliminate motherhood-related income interruptions. We provide a range of educational resources, including books, webinars, workshops, mentorship sessions, advanced training programs, and insightful publications, all aimed at equipping women with the tools necessary to achieve financial security. Dr. Linda’s personal journey—from her beginnings in dentistry as a Dentist, to becoming a recognized leader in investment education—underscores her commitment to resilience, continuous learning, and community empowerment. Her motivation to focus Investornomy's education initiatives on working women came after her stock investments saved her from a catastrophic 18-month motherhood-related income interruption. She has spoken at conferences and other events, as well as host podcast sessions to elevate the voices of women. Her recognition as Scotiabank’s Female Founder of the Month by the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce highlights her dedication to advancing women’s financial empowerment. ￼ At Investornomy, we are committed to empowering working women to achieve financial security through stock investing. To expand our reach and impact, we are seeking mission-driven partners who share our vision of transforming women’s financial futures. Join us in this important work and help us bring investment literacy to women in your network.

Behind the Scenes: See Dr. Linda Representing Excellence and Expertise During a High-Profile Media Interview

More From This Author
CanWCC and Investornomy Collaborate to Host Educational Webinar for Women Entrepreneurs on Income Diversification
Dr. Linda Pajoel Joins Forces with Global Leaders to Inspire Women at The Phenomenal Woman Conference 2025
CTV News Kitchener Features Dr. Linda Pajoel, Author of Stock Market Mama, in a One-on-One Interview
View All Stories From This Author