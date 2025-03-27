CanWCC and Investornomy Collaborate to Host Educational Webinar for Women Entrepreneurs on Income Diversification
I want financial peace of mind for women”ONTARIO, CANADA, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce (CanWCC) and Investornomy are thrilled to announce their collaboration on an upcoming webinar titled "Boost Your Income: Diversifying with Stocks the Right Way." This free, public event is scheduled for June 19, 2025, at 1 PM EST and aims to equip women entrepreneurs with the knowledge to diversify their income streams through strategic stock market investments.
In today's dynamic economic landscape, financial resilience is paramount for entrepreneurs. Recognizing this, CanWCC—a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating equal opportunities for women-identified and non-binary entrepreneurs —is collaborating with Investornomy, an investment education firm committed to teaching women how to diversify their income or business revenue by investing in stocks without incurring losses.
The webinar will be led by Dr. Linda Pajoel, the CEO and Founder of Investornomy. Dr. Linda, a former dentist turned seasoned investor, has years of experience as a shareholder in some of the world's most successful companies, including Alphabet (Google) and Berkshire Hathaway. Her passion for financial empowerment was ignited during a personal health crisis and complicated pregnancy that interrupted her business for over 18 months. During this period, her stock investments provided the financial stability she needed, inspiring her to author "Stock Market Mama," a book that teaches women how to achieve financial security through stock investing.
"Through this webinar, we aim to demystify the stock market and provide actionable strategies for women entrepreneurs to diversify their income effectively," says Dr. Linda.
Key takeaways for participants include:
~Why work income or business income cannot replace investment income for women.
~The unique characteristics of stock investments that make it advantageous for women and women-led businesses.
~The step-by-step actions beginners can take to start investing in stocks profitably within the next month.
This initiative aligns with CanWCC's mission to advocate for diverse women-identified and non-binary entrepreneurs, founders, and business owners across Canada. By offering educational opportunities like this webinar, CanWCC continues to support its members in achieving economic equity and business success.
To attend the webinar, individuals are encouraged to become a member of CanWCC or join its free community by visiting canwcc.ca/join. Once registered, members can RSVP for the event.
About the Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce:
The Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce (CanWCC) is the first—and only—chamber of commerce for self-identified women and gender-diverse business owners and self-employed individuals in Canada. CanWCC represents the diverse voices of more than 1.2 million women and gender-diverse business owners and self-employed individuals across the country. The organization advocates for economic equity and provides resources to support the success of its members.
About Investornomy:
Investornomy is an investment education firm dedicated to teaching women how to diversify their income or business revenue by investing in stocks without losing money. Founded by Dr. Linda Pajoel, Investornomy focuses on empowering women with the knowledge and strategies needed to achieve financial independence and security through intelligent investing.
