Free Trade Bill Leads Canada; Session Lays Groundwork for a Stronger, More Resilient Nova Scotia

CANADA, March 26 - The government laid the groundwork for a stronger, more resilient and self-reliant Nova Scotia during the latest session of the House of Assembly, which ended today, March 26.

“Last fall, we asked Nova Scotians for a stronger mandate to govern and they gave us just that,” said Premier Tim Houston. “When we campaigned, we were not in the middle of a tariff war and no one knew about the threats of annexation that were coming.”

Nova Scotia is leading the country with game-changing legislation that will remove borders on inter-provincial trade.

“We’re one country. It doesn’t make sense that goods and skills can’t flow easily from one province to another,” said Premier Houston. “Canadian provinces have high standards and we need to trust that what our neighbours have to offer is also good enough for Nova Scotia.

“Our bill on free trade within Canada has received national attention and Nova Scotia is leading the way – we should be proud about that.”

The Premier said Trump’s tariff threats reinforce the need for greater economic and energy security.

“A strong Nova Scotia is an economically self-sustaining Nova Scotia,” said Premier Houston. “We cannot let the future of our province be determined by those outside our province – Nova Scotians must control Nova Scotia’s destiny.”

Premier Houston pointed to bills on internal trade and resource development as foundational elements of a stronger and more independent province: “We have resource wealth and new markets that we could not tap into because of bad legislation and too much red tape. We have laid the foundation to unlock our resource wealth and find new markets for our products.”

He said lifting bans on hydraulic fracturing and uranium mining is central to improving our economic and energy security.

“All of the natural gas used in Nova Scotia flows through the United States,” said Premier Houston. “That leaves us exposed to the whims of President Trump. But there’s enough natural gas here in Nova Scotia to power the province for nearly 200 years.”

The Premier said everyone has a role to play in building a more resilient and independent Nova Scotia: “We will stand up for the interests of Nova Scotians and defend the province from the influence of special interest groups. These groups are trying to stop development here to the benefit of the United States.”

This year’s budget contains historic tax cuts that will save the average Nova Scotian family about $1,000 per year. It also includes the largest capital plan in the Province’s history, with $2.3 billion in funding that will help stimulate the economy. These investments are in addition to additional funds for healthcare and housing.

“The bills passed during this session will help create more economic opportunities for Nova Scotians while helping secure our energy future,” said Premier Houston.

Legislation passed this session includes:

Government Organization and Administration Act

Agriculture, Energy and Natural Resources Act

Free Trade and Mobility within Canada Act

Administrative Efficiency and Accountability in Healthcare Act

Advanced Education and Research Act

Justice Administration Amendment (2025) Act

Financial Measures (2025) Act

amendments to the House of Assembly Act to enable the appointment of a special electoral boundaries commission

amendments to the Temporary Access to Land Act and Joint Regional Transportation Agency Act

Additional Resources:

Bills tabled in the legislature are available at: https://nslegislature.ca/legislative-business/bills-statutes/bills/assembly-65-session-1