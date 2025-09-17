Statement on Death of Former Senator Donald Oliver

CANADA, September 17 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Donald H. Oliver, KC (King’s counsel), who served his community as a lawyer, educator and senator. A courageous trailblazer, the legacy of service, advocacy and leadership that he leaves behind is remarkable.

As the first Black man appointed to the Senate of Canada, he proudly represented Nova Scotia for over two decades with grace, wisdom and a relentless commitment to inclusion and justice. His work focused on championing issues of diversity, equity, human rights and economic empowerment.

Prior to his appointment to the Senate, he was a key figure in the creation of the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia in 1983. His work helped to ensure that it became a well-respected national institute.

Nova Scotia was lucky to have someone of Mr. Oliver’s calibre and integrity representing us on the national stage. My thoughts are with his family, friends and all who are touched by this loss.