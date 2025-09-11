Woods Restrictions to be Lifted in Pictou, Colchester Counties

CANADA, September 11 - The risk of wildfires is now low enough in Pictou and Colchester counties to allow restrictions on travel and activities in the woods to be lifted today, September 11.

With the change, effective at 4 p.m., half the counties in the province will no longer be under the restrictions. Restrictions were lifted in the following counties on August 29:

Cape Breton

Richmond

Victoria

Inverness

Guysborough

Antigonish

Halifax.

The burn ban remains in place for the entire province until October 15 – regarded as the end of wildfire season – or until conditions improve further.

“Our experts are watching the conditions closely, and they’ve advised we are safe to lift the woods restrictions in two more counties,” said Premier Tim Houston. “I thank everyone for their efforts to prevent wildfires through this very difficult season. With every passing day, we’re closer to getting people’s lives back to normal. We especially want that for everyone affected by the Long Lake wildfire and I thank our crews for working extremely hard to get us there.”

In the rest of the province, conditions continue to be extremely dry and hazardous, so the woods restrictions will remain in place until October 15 or until conditions allow them to be lifted. The affected counties are:

Cumberland

Hants

Lunenburg

Kings

Annapolis

Queens

Shelburne

Digby

Yarmouth.

The fine for violating the restrictions is $25,000.

Quick Facts:

decisions on restricting woods access are based on data modelling that measures how much dry, flammable material has built up that could easily start a fire

the woods restrictions were put in place August 5 through a proclamation under the Forests Act; a provincewide ban on open fires started on July 30 and will remain in place until October 15 or until conditions improve; the fine for violating the ban is $25,000

people with questions about the restrictions can call their local Department of Natural Resources office

in counties where the woods restrictions have been lifted, hunting season will proceed as usual

in counties where the woods restrictions still apply, hunting in non-wooded, open spaces (such as fields) can go ahead as usual; if getting to the open space requires a short trip down a trail, that is fine

