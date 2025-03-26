Daily Session Report for Wednesday, March 26, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
March 26, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 1:23 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Matzie.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 145 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 146 Education
HB 237 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 900 Finance
HB 988 Transportation
HB 1038 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1039 Local Government
HB 1040 Education
HB 1041 Liquor Control
HB 1042 Judiciary
HB 1043 Health
HB 1044 Health
HB 1045 Education
HB 1046 State Government
HB 1047 Appropriations
HB 1048 Local Government
HB 1049 Appropriations
HB 1051 Judiciary
HB 1052 Professional Licensure
HB 1053 State Government
HB 1054 Education
HB 1055 Judiciary
HB 1056 Labor And Industry
HB 1057 Commerce
HB 1058 Finance
HB 1059 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1060 Transportation
HB 1330 Appropriations
SB 78 Transportation
SB 130 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 146 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing March 25, 2025, as "National Medal of Honor Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-0
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of March 2025 as "National Social Work Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
174-27
|
A Resolution designating the month of March 2025 as "Problem Gambling Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania and recognizing the month of March 2025 as "National Problem Gambling Awareness Month."
|
197-4
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, April 7, 2025 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.