Daily Session Report for Wednesday, March 26, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 26, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 1:23 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Matzie.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 145 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 146 Education

HB 237 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 900 Finance

HB 988 Transportation

HB 1038 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1039 Local Government

HB 1040 Education

HB 1041 Liquor Control

HB 1042 Judiciary

HB 1043 Health

HB 1044 Health

HB 1045 Education

HB 1046 State Government

HB 1047 Appropriations

HB 1048 Local Government

HB 1049 Appropriations

HB 1051 Judiciary

HB 1052 Professional Licensure

HB 1053 State Government

HB 1054 Education

HB 1055 Judiciary

HB 1056 Labor And Industry

HB 1057 Commerce

HB 1058 Finance

HB 1059 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1060 Transportation

HB 1330 Appropriations

SB 78 Transportation

SB 130 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 146 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 2 A Resolution recognizing March 25, 2025, as "National Medal of Honor Day" in Pennsylvania. 201-0 HR 44 A Resolution recognizing the month of March 2025 as "National Social Work Month" in Pennsylvania. 174-27 HR 52 A Resolution designating the month of March 2025 as "Problem Gambling Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania and recognizing the month of March 2025 as "National Problem Gambling Awareness Month." 197-4

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, April 7, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.