Daily Session Report for Wednesday, March 26, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 26, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 1:23 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Matzie.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 145     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 146     Education

                   

HB 237     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 900     Finance

HB 988     Transportation

HB 1038   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1039   Local Government

HB 1040   Education

HB 1041   Liquor Control

HB 1042   Judiciary

HB 1043   Health

HB 1044   Health

HB 1045   Education

HB 1046   State Government

HB 1047   Appropriations

HB 1048   Local Government

HB 1049   Appropriations

HB 1051   Judiciary

HB 1052   Professional Licensure

HB 1053   State Government

HB 1054   Education

HB 1055   Judiciary

HB 1056   Labor And Industry

HB 1057   Commerce

HB 1058   Finance

HB 1059   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1060   Transportation

HB 1330   Appropriations

                   

SB 78        Transportation

SB 130      Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 146      Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 167

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 209

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 355

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 591

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 615

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HR 143

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 2

A Resolution recognizing March 25, 2025, as "National Medal of Honor Day" in Pennsylvania.           

201-0

HR 44

A Resolution recognizing the month of March 2025 as "National Social Work Month" in Pennsylvania.           

174-27

HR 52

A Resolution designating the month of March 2025 as "Problem Gambling Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania and recognizing the month of March 2025 as "National Problem Gambling Awareness Month."

197-4

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, April 7, 2025  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, March 26, 2025

