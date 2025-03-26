Evening Update on the Black Cove Complex fires in Polk and Henderson counties

The Black Cove Complex is the highest priority fire in the U.S, which gives the incident management team (IMT) priority for resources. Currently, there are 476 personnel from North Carolina and other states across the nation supporting this incident.

Today, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the mountains of Polk and Henderson counties, indicating the potential for severe fire behavior and the possibility of rapid fire spread.

Firefighters continue preparing firebreaks and protecting structures in anticipation of elevated temperatures, high winds and low humidity.

Fire managers and emergency officials will attend a community meeting held by the Town of Saluda Thursday March 27, at 6 p.m. The IMT will provide information and updates on the Black Cove, Deep Woods and Fish Hook fires. The meeting will be held at The Party Place & Event Center located at 221 Friendship Church Road. Meeting attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss plans with emergency officials.

Black Cove Fire: (35° 17′ 7.53″ N , 82° 17′ 49.96″ W) Currently, the Black Cove Fire is 3,052 acres in size and 17% contained. For a second day, fire behavior has been intense, with rapid fire spread and extreme burning conditions due to high winds and dry weather. The Black Cove Fire has continued to burn to the west, farther into Henderson County on both sides of the Green River. Firefighters continue protecting structures and attempting to prevent the fire from spreading toward homes off Summerhaven and Macedonia roads. Yesterday, a firefighter was injured on the Black Cove Fire. The individual was airlifted to an area hospital, where he is receiving medical attention and is currently in stable condition. The Black Cove Fire was first reported Wednesday, March 19. The cause of this fire was determined to be a downed powerline.

Deep Woods Fire: (35° 17′ 34.77″ N , 82° 15′ 34.00″ W) Currently the Deep Woods Fire is 3,231 acres in size and 11% contained. Firefighters continue protecting structures on the southern end of the fire and working to prevent the fire’s spread to the south of Holbert Cove Road. Firefighters have been assessing the possibility of constructing containment lines along Cove Mountain Road and stopping the progression of the fire from moving westward. A spot fire was detected yesterday across Cove Creek near Big Bradley Falls and is currently being worked on to prevent the fire from spreading and moving further west. The Deep Woods Fire was first reported Wednesday, March 19. The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

Fish Hook Fire: (35° 20′ 52.42″ N , 82° 14′ 5.01″ W) Currently, the Fish Hook Fire is 199 acres in size and 86% contained. Firefighting personnel have stopped forward progress of the fire. Firefighters continue securing firebreaks along the fire’s edges and extinguishing smoldering fuels. Containment is expected to continue increasing in the coming days, and firefighters will remain on scene until the fire no longer poses a threat. The Fish Hook fire was first reported Thursday, March 20. The cause of this fire was determined to be a downed powerline.

Evacuations: Evacuation levels are constantly being assessed based on fire activity. For updated or current evacuation notices for Polk County, please refer to Polk County’s website. For updated or current evacuation notices for Henderson County, please refer to Henderson County’s website.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): A TFR is in place at an altitude from the surface up to and including 5,500 feet, daily (24 hours) until further notice. Firefighting aircraft that respond to wildfires fly low in support of ground personnel. Drones can pose a serious threat to pilot and public safety. A drone that disrupts air operations also puts firefighters, residents and property at risk of loss to wildfire.

Statewide Ban on Open Burning: Effective 8 a.m. Friday, March 21, a ban on all open burning was issued statewide. All burning permits are canceled. No new permits are being issued. The ban remains in effect until further notice. Read news release.

To check wildfire activity across the state, use the North Carolina Wildfire Public Viewer at https://ncfspublic.firesponse.com/.

