NCDA&CS launches new video series offering agritourism tips and tools for farms

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services launched a new video series to assist agritourism businesses across the state in growing their operations and delivering more memorable experiences for their guests.

The four-part series features professional tips and insights into the following agritourism-related topics:

- Top 5 Marketing Strategies to Take Your Business to the Next Level

- Designing and Executing Your Annual Strategic Plan

- How to Leverage Artificial Intelligence to Market Your Farm

- Preimmunize Your Destination

“Agritourism activities introduce people to North Carolina’s rich agricultural traditions while offering fun on-farm activities that contribute to the success of these family farms,” said Erica Calderon, agritourism marketing specialist at NCDA&CS. “This series provides agritourism operations with tools and strategies that will help them connect with potential visitors.”

This project is part of the Visit NC Farms statewide initiative, which connects residents and visitors to local farms, fisheries, farmers markets, you-pick experiences, farm stays, tours, trails and special agricultural events.

The videos are available online at Industry Resources - Visit NC Farms and are free to access. NCDA&CS encourages agritourism operators, tourism professionals and anyone interested in promoting agritourism to watch and share the series.

Visit NC Farms is a statewide initiative connecting residents and visitors to North Carolina’s farms, markets, agritourism experiences and locally made products. Through the Visit NC Farms website, users can explore farm-fresh food, farmers markets, u-pick fields, farm stays, wineries, and events, all while supporting the state’s vibrant agricultural communities. The program is a partnership between the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, local tourism leaders and farm businesses, with the mission to strengthen the connection between consumers and the people who grow and produce their food. For more information, visit www.visitncfarms.com.

-mmw-2