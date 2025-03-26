MPD Makes Arrests in Northwest ATM Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects in the theft of an ATM outside of a business in Northwest.

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at approximately 5:17 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. Officers learned that multiple suspects threatened an employee at an establishment and stole an ATM outside of the establishment by chaining it to their vehicle. The suspects escaped in a white Ford F-250 pickup truck.

A short time later, at approximately 5:31 a.m., Fifth District officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle near New York Avenue and Bladensburg Road, Northeast, and initiated a pursuit. MPD’s helicopter, Falcon 1, was immediately requested and began tracking the vehicle from above. The pursuit extended through Maryland and Virginia, with assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies.

At approximately 6:49 a.m., the vehicle came to a stop in the 2300 block of Raynolds Place, Southeast, and the suspects inside fled on foot. Officers placed two suspects under arrest without incident.

33-year-old Justin Taylor of District Heights, Maryland, and 39-year-old Hosea Peterson of Southeast, were both charged with Theft I, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Felony Receiving Stolen Property. Peterson was additionally charged with Reckless Driving, Leaving After Colliding, Fleeing from Law Enforcement, and Assault on a Police Officer.

Officers recovered the stolen ATM and the suspects’ vehicle. Detectives determined that the suspects’ vehicle was stolen in Montgomery County, Maryland, earlier this month. Detectives are working with surrounding jurisdictions to determine whether the suspects are connected to other offenses.

Two additional suspects remain outstanding. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25042716

