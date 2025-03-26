FDLE arrests Miami woman for selling, distributing illicit drugs

March 26, 2025

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Cheilen Hernandez Giron, 24, of Miami, on multiple felony counts related to selling, and distributing illicit drugs. This arrest is a result of a multi-agency State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (S.A.F.E.) investigation.

Hernandez Giron is facing three counts of possession of cocaine with the intent to sell on a college or university campus, three counts of unlawful use of a communications device, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Bringing drugs into Florida’s universities will not be tolerated. Students from all over the world who study at Florida universities seek higher education, not to be subject to this poison. FDLE continues to prioritize the eradication of fentanyl and other narcotics through the S.A.F.E. program.”

In July 2024, FDLE received information that Hernandez Giron was selling illicit drugs on a university campus.

Throughout the investigation, FDLE S.A.F.E. Task Force agents and officers conducted multiple operations during which Hernandez Giron was seen selling narcotics.

On March 21, FDLE S.A.F.E. Task Force agents conducted a search warrant at Hernandez Giron’s residence and seized marijuana, Xanax pills, cocaine, suspected LSD and suspected halogenic mushrooms. As the FDLE Special Operations Team made entry into her residence, Hernandez Giron attempted to destroy evidence which resulted in the additional charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Hernandez Giron was arrested on March 21 and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center. The case is being prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 11th Judicial Circuit.

The FDLE Miami South Florida S.A.F.E. Task Force is investigating the case, and the investigation remains active. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Florida Highway Patrol, City of Miami Police Department and Florida International University Police Department assisted in the investigation.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us

