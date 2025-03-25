Learn how to access capital for your small business

Editor’s note: The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Warrior Rising is providing a financial literacy and capital access webinar series, free of charge to Veterans and spouses, designed to equip Veteran entrepreneurs with the tools and resources needed to secure funding and grow their businesses.

Qualification for this program: Businesses interested in capital access should have a minimum of two years of operation and an owner’s personal credit score of 650 minimum.

Each session dives deep into capital access strategies, offering expert insights on financing options, loan readiness and investment opportunities tailored to the unique needs of Veteran-owned businesses.

Attendees will gain practical knowledge, direct access to financial resources, and ongoing support to help them navigate the funding landscape with confidence. Through interactive discussions and dedicated follow-up engagement, this program empowers Veterans to take control of their financial future and build sustainable, thriving businesses.

First session date and time: April 3, 2025, 12:00 p.m. EST

Or visit https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/n_kEek4ES4KeO0aHsCGJqg.

Please register no later than 8:00 p.m. EST April 2, 2025.