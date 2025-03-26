Statement From Governor Hochul on Federal Cuts

“Yesterday, the federal Department of Health and Human Services notified our Administration that they intend to cut more than $300 million in funding for the New York State Department of Health, Office of Addiction Supports and Services, and Office of Mental Health. These include funds that county health departments across New York are planning to use to fight disease and keep people safe. At a time when New York is facing an ongoing opioid epidemic, multiple confirmed cases of measles and an ongoing mental health crisis, these cuts will be devastating.

“Make no mistake: there is no State in this country that has the financial resources to backfill the massive federal funding cuts proposed by DOGE and Congressional Republicans. They are trying to rip apart the social safety net that lifts families out of poverty and gives everyone a shot at a middle-class life. These cuts aren't just numbers on a page – they're going to hurt real people in every corner of New York.

“For every attempt they make to withhold this funding, we will fight them tooth and nail. I'll do everything in my power to protect the health and well-being of New Yorkers.”