Prepare for Heavy Rain and Potential Flooding Through This Weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed State agencies to prepare for heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding as parts of the state are forecast to be impacted by periods of heavy rain through this weekend. New Yorkers across the Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson and Capital Region could see up to 3 inches of rain beginning tonight into Saturday and are cautioned to be vigilant in impacted areas. Parts of the North Country, Finger Lakes and Central New York could see between 1 to 1.5 inches of rain. Following recent heavy rains, minor to moderate flooding could occur in these areas. The Governor also launched Triple Three Triple One today — a real-time text-based emergency and weather alert system. New Yorkers are strongly encouraged to text their county or borough of residence to 333111 to stay up-to-date on the rain and potential flooding expected this weekend.

“As heavy rains approach parts of the State, I’m directing State agencies to be on standby to support New Yorkers in the path of rainfall and potential flooding,” Governor Hochul said. “All New Yorkers should take out their phones and text their county or borough of residence to 333111 to sign up for our new emergency alert system and get real-time weather information — this is how we better prepare ourselves for inclement weather.”

Triple Three Triple One

New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for the new text-based emergency and weather alert system — providing real-time updates and quickening preparedness during weather events. It’s easy to get started and free to sign up. New Yorkers can simply text the name of the county they’d like to receive alerts for to 333111. Once the text message is sent, users will automatically be enrolled and begin receiving emergency and weather alerts when they occur in their selected county. In New York City, text the name of your borough with no spaces. For example, StatenIsland. For the entire New York City metro area, text NewYorkCity. The system is not case sensitive. Users can also register to receive alerts for multiple counties by texting additional county names, one at a time. This will allow residents to stay up to date on alerts in areas where their loved ones may live. It is free to sign up for Triple Three Triple One and the service is available on all cellular carriers. Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.

Flood Watches and Warnings are currently in effect for several areas of the state. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. OEM has enhanced their monitoring, and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control has activated the Fire Operations Center. Water rescue teams will be pre-staged to deploy if needed and state stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,649 supervisors and operators available statewide. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,503 large dump trucks

333 large loaders

89 chippers

85 tracked and wheeled excavators

33 water pumps

32 traffic and tree crew bucket trucks

30 traffic tower platforms

16 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event. For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit 511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority has 658 operators and supervisors prepared to respond to any wind or flood related issues across the state with small to medium sized excavators, plow/dump trucks, large loaders, portable VMS boards, portable light towers, smaller generators, smaller pumps and equipment hauling trailers, as well as signage and other traffic control devices available for any detours or closures. Variable Message Signs and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

353 Large and Small Dump Trucks

62 Loaders

31 Trailers

6 Vac Trucks

15 Excavators

9 Brush Chippers

101 Chainsaws

20 Aerial Trucks

27 Skid Steers

86 Portable Generators

66 Portable Light Units

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to live traffic cameras, real-time traffic information and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway, follow @ThruwayTraffic on X, formerly known as Twitter, and visit thruway.ny.gov to see an interactive map showing traffic conditions for the Thruway and other New York State roadways.

Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State, as necessary. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service, and all watercraft and specialty vehicles are staged and ready for deployment.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

DEC reminds local officials to watch for potential flooding in their communities. Municipalities are encouraged to undertake local assessments of flood-prone areas and to remove any accumulating debris. DEC permits and authorization are not required to remove debris unless stream banks or beds will be disturbed by debris removal and/or the use of heavy equipment. Municipalities and local governments are advised to contact DEC's Regional Permit Administrators if assistance is required and to help determine if a permit is necessary.

If a permit is necessary, DEC can issue Emergency Authorizations to expedite approval of projects in place of an individual permit. DEC approves Emergency Authorizations for situations that are deemed an emergency based on the immediate protection of life, health, general welfare, property, or natural resources.

Unpredictable weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for rain, snow, ice, and colder temperatures to ensure a safe outdoor experience. Trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, slush, and mud.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails, as well as trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free mobile app, or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Flood Safety

Know your area's type of flood risk — visit FEMA's Flood Map Service Center.

Have a flood emergency plan in place that includes considerations for your children, pets and neighbors.

If you live in a flood-prone area, document your belongings and valuables. Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create digital, password-protected copies of important documents, pictures, and other items.

Obtain flood insurance coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Homeowner's policies do not cover flooding.

Monitor your local weather forecast and follow any warnings that may be broadcast.

If you are advised by emergency officials to take immediate action such as evacuation, do not wait - follow all orders promptly.

Traveling during a flood can be extremely dangerous. One foot of moving water can sweep a vehicle away. Never walk, swim or drive through flood waters. If you have doubts, remember: “Turn Around, Don't Drown!”

Consider those with access and functional needs to determine if they are prepared for a flood emergency where they live and work.

For more preparedness information and safety tips from DHSES, visit dhses.ny.gov/safety. The National Weather Service website also includes Flood Safety Tips and Spring Safety Resources.