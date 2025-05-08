Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Celebrates New York Future Farmers of America’s 100th Anniversary and Announces Construction of New FFA Building at State Fair

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the 100th anniversary of the New York FFA organization during the organization’s annual Convention, held this year on the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse — the same location the first-ever FFA Convention was held in 1926. A century later, more than 3,000 FFA members, advisors and guests from across the state are participating in the three-day convention, which provides an important opportunity for members to participate in workshops and tours, explore different fields in the agricultural industry and network with agricultural business professionals and colleges. The Governor honored the FFA for this milestone, the organization’s recent accomplishment of reaching its goal of 100 new charters signed since 2016, and the groundbreaking of its new building at The Fair, which highlights the State’s commitment to fostering agricultural education.

Hello, everyone. I'm Governor Kathy Hochul, and I'm envious of all of you wearing your nice warm jackets today. I want to acknowledge our FFA officers, Jack, Taylor, Anna, Andrew, Noah, and Melissa, who — when I saw a lot of them in Albany not that long ago at our Taste of New York event — they told me about this 100th anniversary celebration and I said, “I'll do anything I can to be there.” So I said to my team, “Make sure I'm in Syracuse on this day.” So thank you all for the invitation.

I love this organization. You've met with me for many years. I've been Lieutenant Governor, an elected official, and as Governor for over a decade now, and I've tried to come to all your conferences. You've met me in Albany.

And what I'm always struck by, is that if people say, “This is about future leaders.” I disagree with that. You are already leaders today. You've already set yourselves apart. And when you come to Albany and you're lobbying, you're meeting elected officials, you're making a difference. People are listening to you because they know you have a great story to tell. You're part of a powerful organization.

And I know we set a goal that we'd have over 100 chapters in New York by the 100th anniversary. I think we're at 104. Did we get to 104? There we go. 224. Wait, I'm wrong – 224. We've got another 100, right? Okay. Just getting my facts right. But 13,000 members across the state.

This is a powerful organization and I'm so impressed and I know that if I had had this when I was in high school, I would've been a member. I was a member of my 4H, which was a great organization. I grew up very close to farm country – 4Hs here as well. And I remember they taught us all kinds of skills. I used to compete at the Erie County Fair, which is very exciting. Anybody from anybody from Western New York? You know the Erie County Fair? And when I was about 10 or 11 years old, they said we had to learn how to do demonstrations — public speaking. So here I am as Governor of New York. My very first time giving a public speech was as a member of this organization, 4H at the Erie County Fair. I was terrified, but we had to demonstrate how to make something that was healthy, some food that was healthy.

I made a banana-orange frosty, which was a smoothie. I think I was way ahead of my time because everybody likes smoothies now. And I still know the recipe, isn't that crazy? But just as a child pushing my comfort zone, doing something that otherwise would never have done that my classmates were not doing. That's what this organization is about.

You're doing things that others could do, but they've decided not to. And I know you all work hard to bring in more of your classmates because you know the training for leadership skills and advocacy and giving speeches. These are skills that are going to be with you for the rest of your lives. That's why I cherish this organization and I'm really proud of your growth. We have chapters all the way from Queens in New York City, which is our largest chapter, all the way up to the North Country. And I think that's amazing.

So I'm just here to congratulate all of you and FFA for 100 years of success. I want you to continue on the path you are on. I see future leaders here, but also, as I said, we have today's leaders as well. So give yourselves a round applause. I'll see you at the county fairs. We'll see you again real soon.

And I also want to recognize our Commissioner of Agriculture who loves this organization as much as I do, our Commissioner, Richard Ball. And Commissioner Jeanette Moy, Office of General Services, who oversees all of our properties, including this one, our incredible state fair, which we're so proud of as we announced the groundbreaking for your own home here at Syracuse. So proud of that work as well.

And also, we're fortunate to have the dean of the Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Anybody want to go to Cornell someday? Ben Holton is here as well, and I know there's many generations of farmers, so talk to Ben.

I have something to present to the leadership team. I have a nice proclamation for you. Come on up now. See how really long this is. Anybody want me to read every word? All those in favor of me sing by saying, “Aye.” Those who say, “No.” No. Okay. The no’s have it.

But this is to commemorate an extraordinary 100 years of service to the New York FFA. I'm so proud of this organization, the many chapters, and advancing the future of New York's agriculture industry as you pursue careers and health of crops and animals and people and engineers and all the other jobs you're going to have. My friends, this is a credential that is going to guarantee your future success when you go to college and you look for employment. This credential matters, and you stepped up and seized it. Congratulations, everyone.