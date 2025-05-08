What They Are Saying: Changes to New York’s Discovery Laws

Following the FY26 State Budget agreement, District Attorneys, domestic violence survivor advocates, religious leaders and business groups are voicing their support for essential changes to New York’s discovery laws. Included in this year’s Budget, these discovery reforms build upon Governor Hochul’s record investments in proven crime prevention initiatives, while holding perpetrators accountable and safeguarding the right to a fair and speedy trial in New York State.

Rensselaer County District Attorney and DAASNY President-Elect and Mary Pat Donnelly said, “I am grateful to Governor Hochul for recognizing the important role which Discovery has in the efforts of prosecutors to secure justice for victims in New York State. These changes protect against technical dismissals, and the dangerous consequences of those dismissals. This is a critical investment in public safety; these changes will be effective in promoting a safer New York.”

Albany County District Attorney Lee C. Kindlon said, “I believe in pragmatic solutions to criminal justice issues, so I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s vision and leadership on Discovery reform. These common sense adjustments to the Discovery laws that the Governor fought for will help us restore justice for victims and provide us more tools to promote public safety.”

Wayne County District Attorney Christine K. Callanan said, “The original discovery legislation, while well-intentioned, had unintended consequences that allowed for gamesmanship and resulted in the dismissal of otherwise prosecutable cases. The recent reforms preserve the full disclosure of important discovery materials to defendants, ensuring transparency and fairness, while eliminating procedural loopholes that came at the cost of successful prosecutions and justice for victims. This balanced approach strengthens due process without compromising public safety or victims’ rights.”

Columbia County District Attorney Chris Liberati-Conant said, “The tweaks to the discovery law are a big win for public safety and the people of Columbia County. They uphold the core principles of justice, fairness, and transparency while bringing balance and common sense to the law. Defendants are still entitled to essentially everything in prosecutors' files -- everything they need for their defense. But these changes should end the practice of lying in wait by requiring defense counsel to confer in good faith about any discovery issues and setting a reasonable time limit on discovery motions. No longer should cases be dismissed for technical, minor violations that do not affect the defendant's ability to prepare a defense. These changes protect crime victims while upholding defendants’ rights and ensuring swift, just, and responsible prosecution of cases. I thank the Governor for her steadfast leadership in support of these needed amendments.”

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said, “It has always been critically important to provide complete disclosure of the evidence against someone accused of a crime. The changes to New York’s discovery laws continue to protect the rights of the accused while significantly reducing the chance that a case will be dismissed based upon a technicality. These changes represent a commonsense and pragmatic solution that protects the rights and safety of all New Yorkers and I am extremely pleased that this was a priority for Governor Hochul in this year’s budget.”

Ulster County District Attorney Manny Nneji said, “Discovery rules are all about achieving justice for all through a fair and transparent process. The adjustments made by Governor Hochul and our State Legislature will go a long way in eliminating the worries for victims of crime resulting from the aggressive and overzealous abuse of loopholes existing in the original discovery reforms. As a prosecutor who has dealt with these abuses firsthand in homicide cases, I am grateful to the Governor and Legislature for taking action that positively impacts victims of crime in my community.”

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace said, “I am proud to stand alongside Gov. Hochul and my District Attorney colleagues in support of a Fiscal Year 2026 budget that prioritizes public safety. This is a hard-won victory, but one that was undoubtedly worth fighting for. I commend Gov. Hochul’s leadership and the efforts of everyone inside and outside government who brought these reforms over the finish line. This agreement is a win for all New Yorkers who believe crime victims deserve a meaningful chance at securing justice. Though discovery is not often in the public spotlight, it lies at the heart of the criminal justice process. For years, we operated under a status quo that yielded arbitrary disappointments and absurd results. Now, these reforms will help restore the public’s faith in our criminal justice system.”

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said, “As prosecutors, we are dedicated to pursuing justice fairly, ethically, and within the bounds of the law. While the 2019 discovery reforms were well-intentioned, they created significant operational challenges to our Office, and to district attorneys’ offices state-wide. We applaud Governor Hochul and our lawmakers for proposing amendments that preserve the spirit of reform while adding safeguards to prevent unjust dismissals of cases based upon minor technical errors in disclosures. These changes promote fairness by allowing proportionate remedies for procedural errors, protecting both defendants’ rights and public safety. We are happy to hear that Governor Hochul is committed to providing additional funding to district attorneys’ offices for discovery. To implement these reforms effectively, district attorneys’ offices urgently need additional resources. Investment in staffing and technology is essential to uphold these standards and ensure a just, efficient legal system.”

Staten Island Community Board 3 Chair Tom Barlotta said, "Community Board 3 of Staten Island supports the proposed amendments to New York’s discovery laws included in the Fiscal Year 2026 Executive Budget. These reforms address serious concerns about the unintended consequences of current discovery requirements, which have led to the dismissal of thousands of cases, including many involving serious offenses, due to overly broad and rigid disclosure rules. Community Board 3-SI recognizes the importance of early, fair access to evidence for the accused, while also advocating for a legal process that does not allow procedural technicalities to undermine justice for victims. The proposed changes provide a more workable standard for compliance that maintains transparency and due process, while easing the resource strain on District Attorneys' offices."

Village of Brightwaters Mayor and President of the Suffolk County Village Officials Association John Valdini said, “On behalf of the Villages across Suffolk County, I would like to thank Governor Hochul for standing up for the victims of crimes with the Discovery Law changes included in this year’s state budget. These necessary changes will help restore balance to our justice system, keep our communities safe and support victims throughout the legal process.”

Westhampton Beach Mayor Ralph Urban said, “Mayor Ralph Urban of Westhampton Beach strongly supports any legislation that will reduce the ‘Revolving Door’ that is currently putting a great deal of stress on our Justice and Police Departments along with putting the public at risk for encountering repeat offenders without relief.”

North Haven Village Mayor Chris Fiore said, “The recent position of the Governor's office and the revision of the over restrictive discovery laws will proactively address recidivism and make our neighborhoods safer. There's more to do but these are great first steps.

New York City Council Member Keith Powers said, “Safety is a top priority for all New Yorkers. While we’ve continued to see crime fall, it’s as important as ever that we give prosecutors the tools they need to bring criminals to justice. Tweaks to the state’s discovery law will hold perpetrators accountable while keeping the intention of the original 2019 reforms intact, ensuring speedy trials. I commend Governor Hochul for her work, and applaud the prosecutors who have worked so hard to achieve this agreement.”

New York City Council Member Gale A. Brewer said, “These thoughtful changes to New York’s discovery laws reflect our continued commitment to justice, fairness, and public safety. By listening to the concerns of prosecutors, advocates, and communities across the state, we’ve struck the right balance—ensuring timely access to information, protecting victims, and reinforcing our fundamental promise of due process under the law.”

Southold Town Supervisor Albert J. Krupski, Jr. said, “I am in support of New York State’s effort to change the discovery law to provide better public safety for our communities.”

Monroe County Sheriff Todd K. Baxter said, “On behalf of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the communities we serve, I want to express our appreciation to Governor Hochul for her support of public safety and meaningful discovery reform. This important revision to our discovery laws helps ensure that law enforcement has the tools we need to protect our neighborhoods, while upholding the integrity of our justice system. These changes are necessary across the bail reform spectrum. We are grateful for the willingness to discuss, the willingness to improve.”

Partnership for New York City President & CEO Kathryn Wylde said, “Governor Hochul’s leadership has resulted in adjustments to the discovery law that were necessary to keep New Yorkers safe. Together with leaders Andrea Stewart Cousins and Carl Heastie, she has delivered reform that was a top priority for the city’s employers.”

Greater NY Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Mark Jaffe said, “Kathy Hochul is listening! Our members throughout NY have been frustrated by the 2019 Discovery Reforms that needed to be fixed to protect public safety. The well-meaning reforms had resulted in tens of thousands of dismissals for felony and repetitive misdemeanor cases that too often left law abiding citizens without justice. The Governor’s leadership and conviction has delivered a system that will now protect the accused without sacrificing justice for victims of crime. Again, we must thank Governor Hochul for standing up for our members and providing a safer environment for all those who live, work, and visit NY.”

Manhattan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jessica Walker said, “This was a very heavy lift, but the Governor got it done! This is one of those wonky issues that isn't particularly well-known or understood but which has substantial and far-reaching impacts. It goes to the very heart of public safety and justice in New York. The Governor made a strong case, stood firm, and delivered on her promise to fix the issue. New Yorkers should all be tremendously grateful for her steady leadership.”

Staten Island Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Linda Baran said, “The adjustments to New York State’s discovery law and the investments in our justice system included in the State budget are promising steps towards improving public safety and protecting New Yorkers and business owners. The Chamber is grateful for these improvements and congratulates Governor Hochul and District Attorney McMahon for their efforts in making New York a better and safer place for businesses to thrive.”

Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin said, “Retail theft continues to threaten the stability of small businesses and commercial corridors across New York City—particularly in the Bronx, where so many local entrepreneurs operate on razor-thin margins. The discovery law changes included in this year’s budget are a critical step toward restoring accountability, protecting small businesses, and making our communities safer for all residents. We commend Governor Hochul and the Legislature for advancing these thoughtful reforms and for recognizing that economic vitality and public safety must go hand in hand.”

Long Island Against Domestic Violence Executive Director Wendy Linsalata said, “LI Against Domestic Violence fully supports efforts to enhance systems that are in place to protect survivor safety and hold those that are responsible for inflicting fear and harm on their partner accountable. Changes to the discovery laws were needed to prevent the dismissal of cases and support prosecution based on the merits of the case while not infringing on the rights of offenders. These changes will provide a positive impact for survivors whom, often feel unheard and discouraged from reaching out for assistance in the future when cases are dismissed.”

Crime Victims Center Executive Director Laura A. Ahearn said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for championing these much needed changes to New York’s discovery laws. These reforms will help ensure victims on Long Island and across the state can finally seek justice based on the facts, not be denied it because of technicalities.”

SEPA Mujer Inc. Executive Director Martha Maffei said, “The strengthened discovery protections in New York State law are a vital step toward justice, ensuring that those who bravely speak up are not further endangered. For many of the immigrant women we serve, this confidentiality is not just a legal right—it’s a lifeline. These changes affirm that survivor safety and due process can coexist, and we will continue to advocate for both.”

Sanctuary for Families CEO Hon. Judy Harris Kluger said, “Governor Hochul and the Legislature have taken a vital step to ensure our justice system works for domestic violence survivors as well as defendants. For years, cases were dismissed over minor procedural errors, leaving survivors without protection and offenders without accountability. By addressing the unintended consequences of our discovery laws, these reforms will help restore survivors’ ability to seek safety and justice through the courts.”

Willow Domestic Violence Center of Greater Rochester President & CEO Meaghan de Chateauvieux said, “Governor Hochul’s proposed discovery reform is a critical step toward strengthening protections for survivors of domestic violence. By ensuring sensitive information is safeguarded and survivors are not retraumatized through the legal process, this proposal prioritizes both justice and safety. We are grateful for the Governor’s leadership and commitment to building a system that better supports those who courageously come forward.”

Brighter Tomorrows, Inc. Executive Director Dolores Kordon said, “Domestic violence victims face many obstacles in their quest for justice. Measures that create a pathway towards safety for themselves and their children is critical. Streamlining the discovery process helps to ensure fairness for victims.”

Beit Simchat Torah Senior Rabbi Emerita Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum said, “As Senior Rabbi Emerita of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah (CBST), co-founder of the New York Jewish Agenda, and a lifelong advocate for equality, I deeply appreciate Governor Hochul’s leadership in advancing these critical changes to New York’s discovery laws. The discovery amendments that the Governor and the Legislature enacted this budget honor the spirit of the 2019 reforms—protecting the rights of the accused—while addressing unintended consequences that have harmed victims. These thoughtful amendments preserve the rights of the accused and do right by victims, ensuring our justice system works for everyone it touches.”

Garment District Alliance President Barbara Blair said, “The Garment District Alliance thanks governor Hochul and the state legislature for recognizing and addressing the serious need to modify NY's discovery laws. GDA has been a first-hand witness to a justice system compromised by opportunism with regard to discovery. Strengthening these laws are an improvement step in restoring credibility and fairness to the judicial process.”

Times Square Alliance President Tom Harris said, “We commend Governor Hochul for standing strong and delivering reforms to discovery rules for all New Yorkers so victims will no longer be denied justice for technicalities. New York still has the most transparent criminal justice system and protects the rights of the accused while making sure that New York is safe for all.”

Chinatown Partnership Executive Director Wellington Chen said, “To see and hear directly from the domestic violence advocates and victims talk about their experience and the impacts this change in New York Discovery Laws mean to them make it clear why this is so necessary and why the inscription on the pediment says it all: “the true administration of justice is the firmest form of good government.”

Village Alliance Business Improvement District Executive Director Scott Hobbs said, “We applaud Governor Hochul and the Legislature for advancing thoughtful reforms that bring fairness and accountability back to our justice system. In our community, small businesses were left vulnerable by the well-intentioned changes to the law in 2019, but the unintended consequences led to cases being dismissed on technical grounds—leaving victims without recourse and emboldening repeat offenders. These essential changes will help ensure that crimes against Greenwich Village's small businesses are taken seriously, that victims can seek justice, and that due process remains protected for all parties.”

Staten Island Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Mike Cusick said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for her efforts to build on record crime prevention investments while safeguarding fair trials and accountability as part of the FY26 State Budget. For our small business owners, this means a justice system that works faster, protects community safety, and supports a more stable environment to live and do business on Staten Island.”

Noir et Blanc Owner Deborah Koenigsberger said, “A done deal! As she promised, Governor Kathy Hochul got it done. So grateful to our Governor who stood her ground on behalf of small businesses like mine! BRAVA Governor! Thank you for fighting with us!”

Family Services CEO Leah Feldman said, “At Family Services, we stand with victims of crime every step of the way. We thank the Governor for treating discovery reform as a human issue. Ensuring trauma-informed and survivor centered systems protects victims’ rights and promotes justice, strengthening the ability of victims to safely participate in the legal processes meant to protect them without being retraumatized.”

Citizens Crime Commission of NYC President Richard Aborn said, “At its core, the criminal justice system must be based on a careful balance. The right of an individual who has been accused of a crime to a fair and open trial is of paramount importance. The government has no greater power than to deprive some one of their liberty. Before it can exercise that power, the government must be held to a standard that ensures a just outcome. The balance is struck when the rights of the accused are carefully juxtaposed with the right of the government to fully present its evidence within constitutional and statutory bounds. With the governor’s steady leadership, the legislature has moved New York State law closer to striking that balance. The changes in the discovery law will continue to offer those accused of crimes very high levels of protection from unjust outcomes while removing obstacles that unfairly impinged on prosecutors’ ability to prove their cases. This is a classic win-win.”

Antioch Baptist Brooklyn Pastor and President of AACEO Rev. Dr. Robert M. Waterman said, “Governor Hochul’s leadership in reforming New York’s Discovery Laws strikes a balance between protecting defendants’ rights and advancing justice for victims—strengthening public safety while ensuring fairness and accountability in our legal system.”

God's Battalion of Prayer Pastor Rev. Al Cockfield said, “Public safety is the cornerstone of the faith community and of Black and brown communities, and we are grateful for Governor Hochul’s support in keeping us safe. These changes to discovery delicately uphold transparency while targeting repeat offenders who terrorize our city. No New Yorker should be afraid to go to church or take their child to school. Today’s announcement marks a new day in our criminal justice system.”

River of Life Church Pastor Donald Mapes said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for spearheading the much needed reforms to the Discovery Laws. Lawyers must have the time and evidence they need to better ensure victims here in the Hudson Valley and across the State have the justice they deserve.”

Women’s Equal Justice Director Jane Manning said, “These reforms will make a real difference for survivors and will reduce the number of cases dismissed for trivial technical violations. We still have more work to do, but this bill moves us forward in a powerful way. I cannot say enough how grateful we are to the Governor for standing strong to secure these very significant reforms. Without her commitment to fighting for victims and survivors, this important bill would not have been possible.”

Coalition Against Trafficking in Women Executive Director Taina Bien-Aimé said, “We applaud Governor Hochul for her unflinching commitment to stand with survivors who have endured unspeakable violence at the hands of people who should have instead loved and protected them. The Governor’s vision of justice for victims and survivors of gender-based violence has carried the day in New York with these necessary changes to the discovery law, and is an example for the country as we continue the journey toward equality, especially for women.”

Met Council on Jewish Poverty CEO David G. Greenfield said, “As the largest provider of domestic violence services in New York’s Jewish community, Met Council has seen firsthand the heartbreak when survivors summon the courage to seek justice—only to have their cases dismissed over minor procedural errors. Governor Kathy Hochul’s reforms to the state’s discovery laws directly address this injustice by ensuring that serious cases are no longer derailed by technicalities. These changes restore faith in the legal system and offer survivors a real path to safety and accountability. We applaud Governor Hochul for her unwavering commitment to protecting victims and strengthening justice for all New Yorkers.”

Urban Resource Institute CEO Nathaniel M. Fields said, “URI is grateful to Governor Hochul and the State Legislature for their work to protect survivors of domestic and gender-based violence. The deal struck on discovery strikes the right balance and will ensure that survivors can access justice and safety through the courts. As the largest provider of transitional housing for domestic violence survivors in the country, we look forward to our continued partnership to prevent harm, increase safety and reduce recidivism by investing in violence prevention and accountability work with people who have caused harm.”

Staten Island Community Board 2 Chair Fred Giunta said, “Staten Island Community Board 2 recognizes the importance of updating New York’s Discovery Laws to ensure that survivors have the necessary tools to seek justice, while also upholding the right to a fair and timely trial. These changes are vital for fostering accountability, protecting due process, and strengthening trust in our legal system. We also appreciate Governor Hochul’s commitment to this issue by allocating $135 million in next year’s budget to support its implementation.”

Westerleigh Improvement Society President Mark Anderson said, “We are pleased to hear that Governor Kathy Hochul has signed into law, commonsense changes to the discovery requirements in pending criminal cases. These changes are reasonable not only for the prosecution, but also for the defense. These new requirements create a more productive process by relieving the undue burden of providing unnecessary evidence or omitted or incorrect evidence from causing the case to be prematurely dropped. Provisions are also welcomed, that provide a timely process for challenges of the evidence, which will create an expedited defense for those charged. We are also grateful to our elected state officials and especially the efforts towards this successful legislation by District Attorney Michael McMahon.”

Richmondtown and Clarke Avenue Civic Association President Carol Donovan said, “The 2026 Discovery Laws reforms are welcomed efforts to improve the criminal justice system, and public safety overall. We want to thank Governor Hochul for including these public safety changes in the State budget.”

Port Richmond Strong North Shore Alliance Vice Chair Mario Buonviaggio said, “The critical investments in public safety and changes in the discovery laws for the 2026 State budget will ensure perpetrators are held accountable and victims of crime are not denied justice on technicalities. We thank Governor Kathy Hochul and Staten Island District Attorney Mike McMahon for these critical changes to the discovery laws that will make our local communities safer.”

Forest Regional Residents Civic Association President Neil Anastassio said, “Our civic association supports the discovery changes in the 2026 State budget secured by Governor Hochul, in partnership with our Staten Island District Attorney, which reforms timelines and procedures in criminal trials. These reforms will assure that all evidence is allowed to be considered during trials, thus protecting the rights of those accused as well as the victims of these crimes.”