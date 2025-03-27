Entertainer Tori Martin Named TRRR’s "New Female Vocalist of the Year"

Tori Martin Named TRRR "New Female Vocalist of the Year" - Credit Skyler Wilson Tori Martin Performs at 15th Annual TRRR Awards - Credit - Skyler Wilson

Martin Also Performed Her Current Top 5 Hit “Abilene” At The 15th Annual Texas Music & Radio Awards Show

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entertainer and LuckySky Music recording artist Tori Martin has claimed the coveted Texas Regional Radio Report’s 2025 “New Female Vocalist of the Year” honor at this week’s 15th annual Texas Music & Radio Awards Show in Arlington. “My focus has centered on putting out great music and then hustlin’ until it’s heard,” says Martin. “I’ve reached out to audiences and Country radio, toured with top-tier acts and made time for tons of station visits, which I love. I haven’t done it alone though,” Tori adds. “I’ve got an awesome team and I’m so thankful to them – and to the fans – who have stood with me.”Last year Martin was named one of TRRR’s "Future Faces of 2024." “I think their belief in me was a great motivator,” she recalls. “I’ve worked really hard to get here. To see it paying off is incredible and I'm inspired to keep on going.”Tori earned her first #1 for LuckySky Music in November 2024 with the upbeat "Lost In The Country." She toured throughout the year, opening for Drew Baldridge (Fall tour), Josh Weathers, Doug Stone, Easton Corbin, Cody Canada & The Departed, Sammy Kershaw, Cody West and more. Her music videos have aired across the globe via American Country Network, Stars Over Texas, Country Fix, Country Music Channel, Heartland TV, Stryk TV, etc.For the latest news go to her official website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube. Fans can purchase Tori’s music on all streaming platforms and watch her Abilene music video HERE.ABOUT TORI MARTINBorn in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida this military brat lived in several states before landing in Azle, Texas at the age of seven. She spent most of her life just outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth area where she began singing in the local church choir. She cut her teeth on classics from Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette, courtesy of her grandfather “Paw-Paw,” and by the age of 14 she was performing at Opry houses all over Texas. In 2014, Renegade Radio Nashville named her one of the “New Faces of Country.” Martin competed on Season 14 of ABC TV’s American Idol but departed the show in the Hollywood round. Taking all her experiences and a big dose of courage, Tori moved to Nashville in 2017. It didn’t take long before the talented singer/songwriter found herself co-writing with some of the city’s most famous tunesmiths, and it’s a path that has felt blessed from the start. A chance meeting at a mixer led to her working with producer Bill Warner and she signed to Nashville’s indie label, LuckySky Music, shortly thereafter. Now the two creatives are carving a path that is uniquely her own. With single releases like “What Would Dolly Do,” “Steppin’ In It” and “Lucky,” which reached #42 on the Billboard Indicator chart, Tori’s modern traditional Country sound comes from her roots as a true-blue Texas singer. Her previous single, “Lost In The Country,” reached #1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report, Top 25 on the CDX TRACtion Texas Chart and Top 15 on their True Indie Chart. She released the seasonal, “Warm For December” in November. Tori was named one of the “Future Faces” of 2024 at the TRRR Music Awards, and she opened for Drew Baldridge on select dates of his Fall 2024 tour. When she is not on the road, Tori enjoys antiquing, decorating and spending time with her husband and their two golden retrievers, Duke and Daisy, and French bulldog, Lucky. Her current hit single is the groove-oriented heartbreaker “Abilene.”

Tori Martin's Abilene Music Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.