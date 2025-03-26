Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,815 in the last 365 days.

Ronesha Hayes Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share How She’s Redefining Consulting with Purpose, Power, and Playfulness

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Makers TV is proud to feature Ronesha Hayes, founder of Hayes Consulting and Coaching, whose refreshing approach to business management blends impact with authenticity—and a little bit of fun.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon

In her episode, Ronesha describes her bold vision: a future where everyone has access to tools, opportunities, and the belief they belong in the room. As the current Board Secretary and Corporate Engagement Chair for Xcelerate Women, she continues to lead with generosity, clarity, and heart.

“We help people build a brighter future,” Ronesha shares. “That looks different for everyone—but our job is to make it possible.”

Her episode will premiere soon on Inside Success Network, streaming across all major platforms.
Learn more at www.legacymakerstv.com/ronesha-hayes

Ronesha Hayes
Legacy Makers TV
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ronesha Hayes Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share How She’s Redefining Consulting with Purpose, Power, and Playfulness

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more