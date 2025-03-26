Ronesha Hayes Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share How She’s Redefining Consulting with Purpose, Power, and Playfulness

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV is proud to feature Ronesha Hayes, founder of Hayes Consulting and Coaching, whose refreshing approach to business management blends impact with authenticity—and a little bit of fun.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soonIn her episode, Ronesha describes her bold vision: a future where everyone has access to tools, opportunities, and the belief they belong in the room. As the current Board Secretary and Corporate Engagement Chair for Xcelerate Women, she continues to lead with generosity, clarity, and heart.“We help people build a brighter future,” Ronesha shares. “That looks different for everyone—but our job is to make it possible.”Her episode will premiere soon on Inside Success Network, streaming across all major platforms.Learn more at www.legacymakerstv.com/ronesha-hayes

