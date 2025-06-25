Heidi Solomon-Orlick Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Empowering Women Through Sales and Storytelling

FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heidi Solomon-Orlick, founder of GirlzWhoSell, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how advocacy, authenticity, and reinvention have shaped her mission to redefine what leadership and legacy look like for women in business.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Solomon-Orlick explores how reshaping the narrative around sales—and who it’s for—can create economic empowerment and generational change. She breaks down the power of mentorship, storytelling, and early intervention to build inclusive pipelines that uplift women and underrepresented voices.“Legacy is not just about what we leave behind; it’s about the impact we make in the present,” said Solomon-Orlick.Heidi’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/heidi-solomon-orlick

