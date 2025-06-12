Franco E. 'Bebo' Santana to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franco E. “Bebo” Santana, U.S. Army combat veteran and founder of Kopfjäger K9, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on transforming pain into purpose, building warriors—both canine and human—and leaving a legacy grounded in discipline and impact.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Santana will explore how his upbringing in Puerto Rico’s working dog world, military service, and battles with adversity shaped his mission-driven approach to dog training and social impact.He breaks down how pressure, purpose, and unwavering standards forged a path from combat zones to creating elite Multi-Purpose Canines that protect families, empower survivors, and support law enforcement. Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of what it truly means to lead with integrity—and build something that outlives you.“I don’t just train dogs—I build warriors,” said Santana.Bebo’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/franco-santana

