Building More Than a Business: Brady Lehr’s Legacy Debuts on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brady Lehr, automotive entrepreneur and owner of High-Country Performance 4x4, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on overcoming addiction, rebuilding after failure, and transforming passion into purpose.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.

In his episode, Lehr will explore how he went from rock bottom to reinvention—both personally and professionally—while building a legacy-driven business in the 4x4 world.

He breaks down how ownership, resilience, and real accountability can fuel growth, impact, and long-term success. Viewers will walk away with hard-won lessons on using setbacks as springboards, building a team-first culture, and writing their own version of the American Dream.

"Everything always works out—maybe not how you planned or expected, but it always does," said Lehr.

Brady’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.
In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/brady-lehr

