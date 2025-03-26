Gov. Cox signs 100 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 26, 2025) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 100 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session. Information on signed bills can be found below:

On S.B. 71 and H.B. 106, Gov. Cox issued the following statement:

“I’m proud to sign S.B. 71, Social Security Tax Revisions, a measure that will help an estimated 90,000 Utah seniors keep more of their hard-earned income. As our population ages, it’s critical that we do more to support older Utahns and the families who care for them. This tax relief is a practical way to recognize the contributions of those who helped build the strong, prosperous state we have today.

“I’m also pleased to sign H.B. 106, Income Tax Revisions — a step forward in delivering meaningful tax relief for Utahns. This bill lowers the income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.5%, saving taxpayers $97 million yearly going forward. It also expands the child tax credit to provide an additional $4 million in relief for young families and creates a new employer-provided child care tax credit to help businesses support working parents.

“With this bill and others passed this session, Utahns will see $148 million in new tax cuts. And since I’ve taken office, we’ve delivered more than $1.3 billion in historic, permanent tax relief — helping more Utah families build lasting prosperity right here in Utah.”