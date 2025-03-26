Gov. Cox signs 100 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (March 26, 2025) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 100 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session. Information on signed bills can be found below:
- H.B. 26 Road Jurisdiction Amendments
- H.B. 37 Utah Housing Amendments
- H.B. 40 School Safety Amendments
- H.B. 42 English Learner Amendments
- H.B. 51 Higher Education Reporting Amendments
- H.B. 53 Litter Cleanup Amendments
- H.B. 76 Public Education Revisions
- H.B. 84 Vaccine Amendments
- H.B. 91 Technical College Amendments
- H.B. 106 Income Tax Revisions
- H.B. 124 Education Industry Employee Privacy
- H.B. 127 Sexual Crime Amendments
- H.B. 131 Talent Ready Utah Program Amendments
- H.B. 142 Service Member and Veteran Amendments
- H.B. 144 School District Contracting Amendments
- H.B. 184 School Trust Land Amendments
- H.B. 191 High School Credit Amendments
- H.B. 195 Firearm Retention Amendments
- H.B. 196 Vehicle Traction Amendments
- H.B. 198 Highway Expansion Impacts on Signage Amendments
- H.B. 204 Stipends for Future Educators Grant Program Amendments
- H.B. 209 Homeschool Amendments
- H.B. 219 Charter School Funding Revisions
- H.B. 222 Access to Traffic Accident Evidence
- H.B. 228 Public Education Immunization Amendments
- H.B. 229 Transportation Funds Amendments
- H.B. 233 School Curriculum Amendments
- H.B. 249 Nuclear Power Amendments
- H.B. 258 Medicare Supplement Insurance Amendments
- H.B. 260 First Credential Program
- H.B. 261 Towing Modifications
- H.B. 265 Higher Education Strategic Reinvestment
- H.B. 281 Health Curriculum and Procedures Amendments
- H.B. 300 Amendments to Election Law
- H.B. 310 Disability Coverage Amendments
- H.B. 341 Higher Education Revisions
- H.B. 344 School Fees Amendments
- H.B. 345 State Park Road Amendments
- H.B. 355 Mining and Critical Infrastructure Materials Amendments
- H.B. 357 Medical Cannabis Modifications
- H.B. 360 Housing Attainability Amendments
- H.B. 361 Drug Overdose Training Amendments
- H.B. 363 Maternal and Infant Amendments
- H.B. 365 Mental Health Care Study Amendments
- H.B. 368 Local Land Use Amendments
- H.B. 379 Population Data Amendments
- H.B. 380 Presumption of State Jurisdiction Amendments
- H.B. 390 Religious Expression in Higher Education
- H.B. 404 Government Employment Amendments
- H.B. 410 Child Care Amendments
- H.B. 422 Municipality Regulation of Open House Amendments
- H.B. 424 School Activity Eligibility Commission Amendments
- H.B. 428 Property Tax Changes
- H.B. 462 Rural School Funding Amendments
- S.B. 9 Revenue Bond and Capital Facilities Amendments
- S.B. 13 Property Tax Reimbursement Amendments
- S.B. 16 Property Tax Notice Amendments
- S.B. 17 Services for Department of Defense Civilian Employees
- S.B. 23 First Home Investment Zone Amendments
- S.B. 31 Refugee Services Amendments
- S.B. 42 Consumer Protection Amendments
- S.B. 44 Professional Licensure Amendments
- S.B. 45 Juvenile Court Procedures Amendments
- S.B. 46 Youth Electronic Cigarette, Marijuana, and Other Drug Prevention Program Sunset Extension
- S.B. 48 Behavioral Health Amendments
- S.B. 49 Insurance Investment Amendments
- S.B. 57 Newborn Relinquishment Amendments
- S.B. 64 Medical Cannabis Amendments
- S.B. 65 Medication Assisted Treatment Amendments
- S.B. 70 Consumer Reporting Amendments
- S.B. 71 Social Security Tax Revisions
- S.B. 78 Homeless Individuals Protection Amendments
- S.B. 82 Autopsy Photo Amendments
- S.B. 86 Workplace Protection Amendments
- S.B. 96 Advanced Air Mobility Amendments
- S.B. 115 Substance Use Disorder Revisions
- S.B. 119 Domestic Relations Recodification
- S.B. 120 Controlled Substances Modifications
- S.B. 133 Metal Purchase and Theft Amendments
- S.B. 134 Health Care Decisions Act Amendments
- S.B. 139 Mineral Rights Amendments
- S.B. 142 App Store Accountability Act
- S.B. 146 Glucagon Amendments
- S.B. 164 Modifications to Election Law
- S.B. 177 Child Welfare Amendments
- S.B. 181 Housing Affordability Amendments
- S.B. 187 Throughput Infrastructure Funding Amendments
- S.B. 190 Workers’ Compensation Modifications
- S.B. 195 Transportation Amendments
- S.B. 201 Real Estate Amendments
- S.B. 203 Judicial Standing Amendments
- S.B. 204 Right to Appeal Amendments
- S.B. 213 Sales and Use Tax Modifications
- S.B. 217 Recycling Waste Amendments
- S.B. 228 Health Care Services Platforms
- S.B. 238 Abandoned Aircraft Amendments
- S.B. 250 Community Development Modifications
- S.B. 253 Railroad and Transportation Amendments
- S.B. 268 Rules Review and General Oversight Committee Amendments
- S.B. 272 Micro-education Entity Amendments
On S.B. 71 and H.B. 106, Gov. Cox issued the following statement:
“I’m proud to sign S.B. 71, Social Security Tax Revisions, a measure that will help an estimated 90,000 Utah seniors keep more of their hard-earned income. As our population ages, it’s critical that we do more to support older Utahns and the families who care for them. This tax relief is a practical way to recognize the contributions of those who helped build the strong, prosperous state we have today.
“I’m also pleased to sign H.B. 106, Income Tax Revisions — a step forward in delivering meaningful tax relief for Utahns. This bill lowers the income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.5%, saving taxpayers $97 million yearly going forward. It also expands the child tax credit to provide an additional $4 million in relief for young families and creates a new employer-provided child care tax credit to help businesses support working parents.
“With this bill and others passed this session, Utahns will see $148 million in new tax cuts. And since I’ve taken office, we’ve delivered more than $1.3 billion in historic, permanent tax relief — helping more Utah families build lasting prosperity right here in Utah.”
