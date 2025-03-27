Sur La Table Celebrates One Year at Highland Village

Favorite culinary destination to host special event on March 29

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highland Village, Jackson’s premiere shopping, dining and lifestyle destination, is excited to share that favorite kitchenware retailer and culinary experience venue, Sur La Table, will celebrate one year at the property with an anniversary event on Saturday, March 29th. The Sur La Table location at Highland Village marks one of the few locations in the American South as well as the first and only Sur La Table in Mississippi. Since opening in 2024, Sur La Table has become a Jackson staple with their premium offerings, from top-of-the-line cookware to hands-on cooking classes and inspiring in-store programming

“Sur La Table has been a wonderful addition to our Highland Village family,” said Arielle Weston, WS Development Director, Asset Strategy & Experience. “Their vibrant staff, delicious cooking classes and stellar products have become fan favorites for both the Jackson community and visitors.”

Sur La Table’s anniversary celebrations begin at 10 a.m. surrounding a day of culinary delights. Guests can enjoy complimentary food and drink samples with live music in the Courtyard at Highland Village from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, every purchase of $100+ from Sur La Table earns shoppers a chance to win a free cooking class.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating one year at Highland Village,” said Linda Martin, General Manager of Sur La Table at Highland Village. “We have had an amazing year filled with community and tasty food, and we look forward to continuing to form special memories through cooking with the Jackson community.”

Sur La Table is located in the Highland Village Courtyard, next to Coffee Prose. For more information about Highland Village’s events and property happenings, please follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about Sur La Table, please follow @surlatable on Facebook and Instagram.

About Sur La Table

Our company started with a simple idea: Make good food. Share it. Do it often. Sur La Table is as close to this mission today as the day we opened our doors in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1972. From the beginning, our founder Shirley Collins partnered with the world’s best chefs and kitchen brands to bring customers trusted tools to make delicious memories. Our resident chefs teach 60,000 cooking classes a year to more than 700,000 people in our kitchens and now online. With stores across the U.S. and many local cooking schools, Sur La Table is a resource for cooks of all levels.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is a charming Jackson, Mississippi staple that boasts a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it’s the perfect place to spend the day. From a morning coffee to a night on the town and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village. Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit www.highlandvillagejxn.com, and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com, call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn

