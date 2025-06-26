Northpark Hosts Celebrate America Balloon Glow

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northpark is thrilled to announce its annual Celebrate America Balloon Glow this Friday, June 27th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Grammy-nominated Steve Azar will headline this free event as hot air balloons light up the night sky. There will be several food vendors and games for kids to enjoy as well.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with the Kids Zone featuring an array of activities including bounce houses, slides, games, and more for kids to enjoy. At dusk, hot air balloons will inflate and glow as the sun sets in Northpark’s East Field. A dazzling firework show will follow, beginning promptly at 9:30 p.m. Live entertainment will further add to the festive summer environment, and attendees can enjoy delicious local food from a variety of vendors.

The Jackson metro community has remained at the heart of all Northpark does for more than 40 years. In addition to providing a variety of shops and restaurants, they have also created a platform for local businesses, generated job opportunities and served as an iconic destination. The annual Celebrate America Balloon Glow is another way that Northpark strives to enrich community life, offering a festive summer event that’s free for families to enjoy.

“We can’t wait for the community to see what we have in store for this year’s Balloon Glow,” said Shawn Cochran, General Manager of Northpark. “From stunning displays of hot air balloons and fireworks to this year’s special guest Steve Azar, it will be a fantastic night of celebration and camaraderie. Bring your chairs, blankets and patriotic spirit for this unforgettable evening at Northpark.”

For more information about this event, check out visitnorthpark.com or connect with us on Facebook (Northpark MS) and Instagram (@shopnorthparkms).

About Northpark

Mississippi's premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark, is home to more than 120 stores and specialty shops. Located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Northpark combines contemporary architecture and design with next generation technology and Southern charm. Conveniently located less than one mile east of I-55 at the intersection of County Line & Wheatley Roads, Northpark features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, H&M, B&B Theatres, Victoria's Secret, Windsor, Pac Sun, and Buckle and over 50 locally owned businesses. For additional information, stop by https://visitnorthpark.com/ or follow social media at: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShopNorthparkMS/ Instagram: @ShopNorthparkMS

#NorthparkNostalgia #NP40YearsofStyle

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation’s premier retail operating groups of retail-led properties, with more than $3 billion in assets under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, development, marketing and asset management of consumer real estate with a proven track record of repositioning retail properties. PRCP strategically manages over 20 million+ square feet of regional, open-air lifestyle and mixed-use centers. Adept in crafting a compelling vision for the future of a specific asset through master planning and adaptive re-use, PRCP is skillful in amending REA’s and thorough when negotiating with anchors to unlock the value of the underlying dirt. The Executive team has over 150+ years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of investors, retailers, and consumers. For additional information, visit pacificretail.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.