Mississippi Braces for Sahara Dust Storm

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Sahara dust plume travels across the Atlantic and moves into the southeastern United States, Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic is advising residents to take precautions, particularly those with respiratory conditions. Each year, this mass of dry, dusty air originating from the Sahara Desert makes its way into the Gulf Coast region, carrying with it fine particles that can worsen air quality. This week, Mississippians may notice hazy skies and increased allergy-like symptoms, especially in vulnerable individuals.

“While the dust can create striking sunsets, it can also pose serious problems for patients with asthma, allergies, or other respiratory concerns,” said Dr. Natalie Rudsenske, Allergist and Immunologist at MSAAC. “We want to help our patients prepare so they can manage symptoms before they escalate.”

The fine particles carried in the dust storm can irritate the eyes, throat, and lungs. Patients with asthma or chronic respiratory conditions may experience increased coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath. Even those without preexisting conditions might notice itchy eyes or sinus discomfort.

Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic recommends the following precautions during the Sahara dust event:

Limit outdoor activity, especially during peak dust levels

Keep windows closed and run indoor air filtration if available

Continue prescribed allergy and asthma medications consistently

Contact your provider if symptoms worsen or become unmanageable

“Awareness is the first step to prevention,” said Dr. Rudsenske. “We want our patients to feel informed and empowered—so they can breathe easier, no matter the forecast.”

With locations across the state, Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic remains committed to helping Mississippians manage environmental triggers like the Sahara dust storm. For questions or to schedule an appointment, visit www.msaac.com.

Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic offices are located in Jackson, Ridgeland, Hattiesburg, Oxford, Meridian, D’Iberville, and Starkville. If you or a family member show signs of allergies, reach out to a location near you. For more information about Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic, visit their website at msaac.com and follow them on Facebook at @MississippiAsthmaandAllergyClinicPA and Twitter at @MSAsthmaAllergy.

