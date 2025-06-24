Inaugural Ascent to 55% Convening to Connect Statewide Leaders, Advance Education and Workforce Solutions

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education, business, and community leaders from across Mississippi will come together at the Jackson Convention Complex on October 15-16 for the inaugural Ascent to 55% Convening, a statewide event aimed at accelerating progress toward Mississippi's postsecondary attainment goal and strengthening our state’s workforce.

The Convening is part of the Ascent to 55% initiative, a cross-sector effort to increase the percentage of working-age adults in Mississippi with a postsecondary degree or credential to 55% by 2030. Currently, fewer than half of Mississippi's adults hold a credential beyond high school - posing a growing challenge in an increasingly skills-driven economy.

“This convening is about more than just conversation - it’s about taking action,” said Jean Massey, Executive Director of Ascent to 55% "We're bringing together leaders who understand that educational attainment is more than just a personal milestone. It’s a gateway to good jobs, stronger communities, and a more competitive Mississippi.”

The Ascent to 55% Convening will feature insights from local and national experts in education, workforce, and economic development, alongside local and regional leaders who are developing policy solutions, building talent pipelines, and expanding access to high-quality training and credentialing opportunities. Through keynotes, panels, and breakout sessions, attendees will explore strategies to support skills development, strengthen employer-educator partnerships, and ensure more Mississippians are equipped for high-demand, high-wage jobs.

"Mississippi's future depends on our ability to work together to connect more people to meaningful credentials and the career opportunities that come with them,” said Jim McHale, President and CEO of the Woodward Hines Education Foundation "This convening is a pivotal opportunity to align our efforts across education, business, and workforce development.”

The Ascent to 55% initiative is committed to equipping Mississippians with the tools and pathways they need to not only find jobs more easily, but to prepare for better jobs, build family-sustaining careers, and contribute to a thriving state economy.

For more information about the Ascent to 55% initiative or to register for the Convening, visit ascentto55percent.org/convening.

About Ascent to 55%

Ascent to 55% is a statewide initiative working to ensure that 55% of Mississippi's working-age population holds a postsecondary degree, credential, or certification by 2030. Through cross-sector partnerships, data-informed strategies, and community engagement, the initiative is focused on unlocking opportunity, driving workforce development, and creating a more prosperous future for Mississippi.

