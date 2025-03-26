Submit Release
Carol Miller Justice Center hours to change in April for Sacramento courthouse services

In a move aimed at enhancing public accessibility, the Sacramento County Superior Court will expand operating hours for traffic, small claims, and unlawful detainer cases at the Carol Miller Justice Center starting April 7. This development comes as part of an 18-month pilot program designed to better meet the needs of court users at the Sacramento courthouse on 301 Bicentennial Circle.

