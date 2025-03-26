Work Begins Friday on Phase Three of I-65 Improvements

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will begin construction this weekend on Phase 3 of its Interstate 65 improvements project, which spans 3.4 miles from near State Route 41 in Sumner County to near Rivergate Parkway in Davidson County.

The project's scope comprises an additional travel lane in each direction, widening the corridor from a four-lane interstate to a six-lane interstate. Improvements include auxiliary lanes connecting the Long Hollow Pike and US-31W interchanges, replacing eight bridges, converting the US-31W interchange into a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI), and eight new retaining walls. Bridge replacements will include the bridges over Long Hollow Pike, East Cedar Street, Maskers Creek, and US-31W. This project also includes lighting and upgrades to TDOT's Intelligent Transportation System.

TDOT awarded Phase 3 to Jones Bros Construction, the same contractor that recently completed Phase 2 of TDOT's I-65 improvements in Robertson County. The Mt. Juliet-based company had the lowest bid at $126 million and is expected to complete the project by November 30, 2027. There are financial incentives to finish early and penalties for any delays.

Work on this project will begin on Friday, March 28. Starting Friday at 6 p.m. through Monday, March 31 at 4 a.m., crews with Jones Bros Construction will conduct a full closure of Cedar Street in Goodlettsville for related work. Detour signage will be in place. Additional closures will occur throughout the project's timeline on interstate lanes, state routes, bridges, and associated roads. These interruptions will be listed on weekly lane closure reports and SmartWay.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

