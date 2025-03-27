Logiwa and Pipe17 Partner to Transform the 3PL Landscape

New Accelerator Gives 3PLs Competitive Edge with Omnichannel Customers

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pipe17, a leading provider of AI-native Order Operations solutions to brands, retailers, 3PLs and wholesalers, and Logiwa, a leader in cloud-native fulfillment technology, today announced that they have joined forces to give third-party logistics providers (3PLs) a new accelerator for their businesses. This accelerator enables 3rd and 4th generation 3PLs to more effectively compete with disruptive tech-forward logistics companies by utilizing AI-native connectivity, multi-account order and warehouse management in one integrated solution.The supply chain industry is evolving rapidly to meet the needs of omnichannel sellers. The rise of tech-enabled 3PLs and 4PLs has set a new bar for client expectations regarding service quality. Legacy 3PLs face pressure to support their clients, who need seamless connectivity, AI-native order orchestration, deep operational data and real-time visibility, working in lockstep with their 3PL partner’s warehouse management system."3PLs that fail to adapt to increasing customer expectations and scale their tech stack accordingly will be left behind,” said Erhan Musaoglu, CEO of Logiwa. “Our partnership with Pipe17 delivers an unparalleled combination of fulfillment management and connectivity, helping 3PLs thrive, scale, and onboard additional customers and warehouses faster than ever.”Legacy warehouse management systems and API-only integrations fall short in meeting modern customer demands. Without these capabilities, 3PLs struggle to win new business and retain existing customers. The partnership between Logiwa and Pipe17 provides an elegant solution for these challenges."At Pipe17, we believe that 3PLs shouldn't have to struggle with disconnected systems and costly integrations,” said Mo Afshar, CEO of Pipe17. “By partnering with Logiwa, we are bringing 3PLs a comprehensive solution that enables them to meet customer demands, operate efficiently, and scale effortlessly."A Fully Integrated Solution for 3PLsThe accelerator is a ready-to-deploy, AI-native solution that combines multi-client warehouse management, order management, and connectivity to hundreds of selling channels and back office applications—helping 3PLs streamline operations and unlock new revenue opportunities.Capabilities of the Accelerator Include:Fast Implementation & Ease of Use*Time to Launch New Customers (No Code Configs) - Onboard and deploy new customers and warehouses with minimal to no coding required using configurable templates and business rules that adapt to specific operational needs*UI/UX - Intuitive interface results in 25% faster onboarding and training for warehouse and customer team membersAdvanced Platform Architecture*Multi-Tenancy - Run multiple businesses, brands, or facilities on a single platform while maintaining complete separation data and custom workflows for each entity*Segregated Multi-Account Management - Dedicated client environments for faster onboarding and independent managementIntelligent Operations*Pippen: AI powered OrderOps Agent - Trained on Pipe17's commerce models and thousands of order operations best practices*Automation, Optimization, and AI - Reduce picking costs by 22% with AI-driven task optimization that dynamically prioritizes work and reduces travel time across the warehouse floorComprehensive Connectivity*Direct integrations with marketplaces and webstores (Amazon, Shopify, etc.)*Connections to back-office systems with automated data flows*Connections to data warehouses with automatic data normalization* No-code platform reducing IT dependencyAdvanced Order Management*Multi-warehouse routing with kitting & bundling capabilities*SKU & delivery mapping for customizationThe joint solution from Logiwa and Pipe17 empowers 3PLs to say 'yes' to more opportunities by supporting a broader range of webstores and marketplaces, onboarding clients faster with reduced setup time, and competing effectively against modern, tech-enabled logistics providers.This transformative partnership is already driving measurable results for leading logistics players. Industry leader Radial has experienced a significant impact in their Go to Market efforts with this accelerator, which is the foundation for their recently announced Radial Fast Track offering.“This new accelerator is already making a noticeable impact - both in how we engage prospective clients and how we operate internally,” said Shauna Bowen, SVP Strategy and Transformation at Radial. “Modern brands are excited to hear that we can support all their sales channels and go live much faster than they were expecting without needing an SI or IT involvement. The no-code setup empowers our operations team to manage connections seamlessly and deliver value from day one. Just as important, the platform gives us the flexibility to configure workflows that align to each brand’s unique needs and drive meaningful business outcomes.”For more information about this partnership or to schedule a demonstration, please visit https://www.logiwa.com/request-a-demo or https://pipe17.com/book-a-demo/ About Pipe17Pipe17 Inc. provides AI-Powered Order Operations solutions for modern merchants, wholesalers and fulfillment service providers. Based in Seattle, Washington, Pipe17’s innovative combination of AI powered order orchestration and end-to-end visibility powered by a tech-enabled partner network of more than 300 selling, fulfillment and back office partners, lets businesses process more orders from more channels efficiently, dramatically reduce inventory and fulfillment costs and keep their promises to their customers.About LogiwaLogiwa is a leader in cloud-native fulfillment technology, revolutionizing high-volume fulfillment for B2B and B2C fulfillment networks, direct-to-consumer brands, and third-party logistics (3PLs). Our flagship product, Logiwa IO, is an advanced Fulfillment Management System (FMS) designed to scale operations in the digital era. Logiwa elevates digital warehousing to new heights, ensuring dynamic and efficient fulfillment processes. Our commitment to AI-driven technology, combined with a focus on customer-centricity, equips businesses to adeptly navigate and excel in rapidly changing market landscapes. Discover the future of smart fulfillment and how you can fulfill brilliantly with Logiwa IO at www.logiwa.com

