America's First AR Virtual Tour Guide Comes to Life

AVA Pops Out to Great Visitors on the Albany Explorer App in AR Scan to Download App

The Albany Visitors Association has launched "AR AVA," America’s first AR virtual chatbot with conversational AI & immersive AR to enhance visitor experiences.

We are excited to use technology to bridge the generation gap, bringing people together to experience Albany with AR AVA -- with one foot in our world, and one foot in the Metaverse.” — Marti Staprans Barlow

ALBANY, OR, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Albany Visitors Association (AVA) proudly announces the groundbreaking launch of "AR AVA," America's first Augmented Reality (AR) chatbot tour guide, designed to enhance visitor experiences and deeply connect people with Albany’s rich history, vibrant culture, and thriving community using XR technology. “AVA” is short of Albany Visitors Association.

AVA, Albany’s beloved virtual assistant, is now taking visitor interaction to an unprecedented level by combining conversational chatbot technology with immersive augmented reality. Visitors can now interact with AVA face-to-face in augmented reality—on Albany's streets, in hotels, cars, or at home—creating a personalized tour guide experience available anytime and anywhere. Users can engage with AVA via voice or text chat, whether they're exploring Albany’s historic Downtown district, riding the famous Albany Carousel, or discovering local hidden gems.

To experience AR AVA, visitors simply download or open the Albany Explorer App. Upon opening the app, AVA greets users personally, inviting them to chat more and then offering the "AR Me" option, instantly bringing her to life in augmented reality.

This innovative AR chatbot significantly expands Albany’s appeal, especially among tech-savvy younger generations and Generation Z travelers, who increasingly value interactive, digitally immersive tourism experiences. AR AVA captivates visitors, encouraging them to explore Albany’s celebrated historic tours, the inspiring Pioneering Women initiative, charming Downtown area, beloved Carousel, and scenic Covered Bridges.

"AVA marks an exciting and historic step forward—not just for Albany, but for visitor experiences nationwide," said Rebecca Bond, Director of the Albany Visitors Association. "By merging cutting-edge augmented reality technology with engaging conversational AI, we’re creating unforgettable experiences that bring Albany’s heritage vividly to life for visitors of all ages. AVA has a voice now, but our next step will be hands-free."

The Albany Explorer App is available for free download on iOS and Android, providing interactive guided tours of Albany's Downtown, Monteith Historic District, Covered Bridges, and a special opportunity to virtually meet the Pioneering Women of Albany, learning firsthand about their historical impact. Additionally, the app helps visitors easily find local dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.

The Albany Explorer App is developed and maintained by a local company HospitalityVision. Owner Marti Staprans Barlow says, “We are excited to use technology to bridge the generation gap, bringing people together to experience Albany with AR AVA or by just clicking on app links. AVA has one foot in our world, and one foot in the Metaverse. We want to bring locals and visitors together in both worlds.”

Join Albany Visitors Association in exploring history like never before—download the Albany Explorer App and experience AR AVA today! The App has more than 2000 local users. Scan the QR Code to download the free App.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.