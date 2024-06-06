HospitalityVision introduces Non-Binary Virtual Tour Guide Charlie

Chatbot Charlie invites visitors to celebrate Pride Month.

HospitalityVision introduces Nonbinary Tour Guide Charlie on the Corvallis Explorer App, a first in the industry.

We're thrilled to have nonbinary Charlie in our City. Traditionally Chatbots are male or female, but that needs to change as AI shapes our future. Let's make tech inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community.” — Marti Staprans Barlow

CORVALLIS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HospitalityVision introduces nonbinary Virtual Tour Guide Charlie and their dog Cassie on the Corvallis Explorer App. Charlie invites all users to celebrate Pride Month on the Corvallis Explorer App, created for visitors. Non-binary Charlie is a first in the travel/hospitality industry.

Charlie is also one of the first virtual talking 3-D Tour Guides for the Hospitality & Travel Industry, powered both by HospitalityVision’s ChatHPC and ChatGPT4. Charlie is set to revolutionize the way both residents and visitors explore Corvallis, redefining the traditional gender-limited virtual assistant’s role.

"We're thrilled to have nonbinary Charlie in our community," said Marti Staprans Barlow on behalf of her company HospitalityVision. "With Charlie, we take the chatbot to an inclusive local level to provide a fun way for both residents and visitors to explore all that Corvallis has to offer. Traditionally Chatbots have been male or female, but that needs to change as AI and technology shape our futures. Our goal is to make technology inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community. In Corvallis, all are welcome."

Charlie isn't just an average tour guide chatbot; they are a personalized companion for discovering the hidden local gems in Corvallis, whether someone is a first-time visitor or a long-time resident.

Charlie and their dog Cassie (named by the community) are now inviting App users to celebrate and experience Pride Month events. They also promote a journey to wellness by showcasing local retreats, day spas, sanctuaries, goat yoga, hiking, mocktails, local eats and the best places to stop and smell the spring blooms. Charlie also encourages users to get out and play with local hikes. The App also showcases All Things Woof, the best spots to see the sunrise and sunset, and outdoor dining.

Key features of the nation’s first official non-binary virtual assistant Charlie include:

Voice Activation: Simply speak to Charlie to initiate a tour experience; if users need to be quiet, they can just chat via text.

Personalized Recommendations: Charlie understands user questions and tailors recommendations based on those interests, ensuring that every tour is uniquely and locally suited.

Historical Insights: Dive deep into the history of Corvallis with Charlie's wealth of knowledge about landmarks, monuments, and cultural hotspots, including a Corvallis Now & Then Tour that juxtaposes Corvallis of 1958 and 2024.

Interactive Experience: Travelers engage in real-time conversations with Charlie to ask questions, receive directions, or even just chat about local trivia.

Charlie already offers some tours! For example, ask Charlie to “fly over Corvallis.” In a few months, users will be able to ask Charlie to take you on tours of local landmarks and businesses, even before they arrive.

“Because we program our Chatbot locally, we reduce the number of incorrect answers we see sometimes in ChatGPT. We combine CHATGPT4 with our own CHATHPC™. We realize Charlie still has a lot to learn, but they are on their way to providing precise local information,” explains HospitalityVision's President Marti.

To chat with Charlie, visitors simply download the Corvallis Explorer app from the App Store and Google Play. Visitors can ask Charlie to Create a daily itinerary, What can I do with my dog?, Where can I hike?, Where can I get a mocktail?, Tell me a joke, or more.

HospitalityVision President Marti Staprans Barlow was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year by her local Chamber of Commerce for her work on ChatHPC™, short for HotelPal Chat™.

HospitalityVision was founded in 2012 to replace print hotel guest directories with a TV and now mobile product, advancing to interactive virtual concierges now. HospitalityVision also provides retirement home TV channels, lobby displays, and is working on My CarePal™ , an App for retirement homes with Chatbot Cora.