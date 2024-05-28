Izzy, powered by ChatHPC pops out to greet & assist hotel guests.

IZZY is not just a virtual concierge, but a valued team member -- setting a new standard in our industry. Unlike larger chains, we have a custom, unique chatbot for each hotel that fits our brand.” — Russ Rodrigues Front Desk Manager Grand Hotel in Salem

SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing IZZY, powered by ChatHPC -- the Hotel Industry's First 3-D Talking Virtual Concierge and Chatbot.

In a groundbreaking move, the Grand Hotel in Salem proudly announces the launch of IZZY, the hotel industry’s first 3-D voice-activated Virtual Concierge & Hotel Pal. IZZY is now available on the Grand Hotel in Salem’s Concierge App or Mobile Guest Services Directory.

IZZY is powered by CHATHPC™, the only chat system uniquely created for the hospitality industry and independent hotels. IZZY is integrated with CHATGPT4 and specifically trained to provide accurate answers. As the first of its kind, this 3-D voice or text-activated concierge is designed to offer personalized, real-time assistance to hotel guests. IZZY greets guests as soon as they download the Hotel Pal App.

Whether guests need recommendations for local dining, assistance with booking their next stay, or information about the hotel's amenities, IZZY is available 24/7, delivering seamless service. Guests can ask about breakfast hours and then request an itinerary for a fun day in Salem. IZZY can even take guests on tours of the breakfast room, pool area and king suites, request maintenance and housekeeping, and tell a funny joke. IZZY never forgets holidays and will always remind you to wear sunscreen.

Key Features and Benefits:

Interactive 3-D Interface: Guests can interact with a custom, lifelike 3-D model of IZZY, bringing a human touch to digital assistance. IZZY’s personality and identity are chosen by the hotel staff to reflect the brand of the hotel. Thus, IZZY becomes part of them.

Voice or Text: Users can simply speak their requests and IZZY will promptly respond. A soundless texting option is also available.

CHATHPC integrated with ChatGPT4: IZZY improves the accuracy of ChatGPT4 by enhancing its information with CHATHPC™.

Instant Information: IZZY provides quick access to a wide array of information, from hotel services to local attractions and events.

IZZY can showcase local blooms, provide restaurant menus, and help with dinner and hotel reservations. IZZY can even help you send a vintage postcard from the Grand Hotel in Salem.

A New Era of Guest Services

“We are thrilled to introduce this revolutionary technology to our guests,” says Front Desk Manager Russ Rodrigues. “Our updated virtual concierge IZZY not only enhances the guest experience but also sets a new standard in the hospitality industry. It represents our commitment to leveraging technology to provide exceptional, yet personalized, service here in Salem. Unlike larger chains, we have a custom chatbot for each hotel. After you meet IZZY, go find AL at the Grand Hotel at Bridgeport. He can send you a Sleep Kit. They are both like staff.”

Experience the Future of Hospitality

Located in the heart of Downtown Salem, the Grand Hotel in Salem is known for its suite accommodations, outstanding amenities, partnership with the Salem Convention Center, and exceptional customer service. With the introduction of IZZY, the Grand Hotel in Salem continues to lead the way in innovation and guest satisfaction. Locally award-winning CHATHPC™, IZZY and AL were created by HospitalityVision, and Oregon woman-owned company.

For more information, please contact

Marti Staprans Barlow, HospitalityVision

Grand Hotel Salem

Phone: (541)760-5996

Email: marti@hospitalityvision.net

