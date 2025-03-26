Attorney General Knudsen bringing regional human trafficking conference to Montana

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen is partnering with Uprising, FYN Global, and the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office to bring the 2025 Greater Rockies Immersive Training (GRIT) Conference to Bozeman on April 28 – 30. The GRIT Conference is an annual event that brings together professionals from across the Rocky Mountain region to tackle rural challenges and discuss solutions to fight against human trafficking and exploitation.

The conference will feature presentations from human trafficking survivors, hands-on training with breakout sessions, and networking opportunities. On the final day of the conference there will be a “mock operation” so attendees can apply what they’ve learned over the course of the training in a realistic scenario with guidance from national experts.

The training is geared toward professionals who work with survivors of sex and labor trafficking, such as law enforcement, prosecutors, educators, social services, and more. Members of the public are encouraged to register if they work with survivors or potential victims. Click here [uprisingwyo.regfox.com] to register.

“I am pleased to partner with Uprising Wyoming to bring the GRIT conference to Montana this year. The training will undoubtedly give attendees more tools and expert guidance to fight human trafficking across the state and region. It will also build on our existing relationships with other states, advocates, and professionals as we work together across state lines to end modern day slavery,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

“Human trafficking has no borders and those who profit from it are operating in or traveling through every community in the U.S. The Rockies region is increasingly vulnerable due to its limited resources and vast geography, underscoring the importance of working together to expand the knowledge and capacity required to prevent these crimes,” FYN Global founder and CEO Elizabeth Scaife said. “We designed GRIT with this challenge in mind. By employing nationally recognized trainers and conference organizers with a focus on learning and skills retention, attendees are offered a top-notch conference experience and return to their agencies with the expertise and confidence to identify and respond to sex and labor trafficking cases”.

“The GRIT Conference’s arrival in Montana offers an unparalleled opportunity for our multidisciplinary teams to engage in hands-on training and knowledge-sharing. This event is more than a conference; it’s an immersive experience designed to equip professionals with the latest strategies and tools to combat human trafficking and exploitation,” Uprising executive director Terri Markham said. “By fostering collaboration among law enforcement, legal experts, healthcare providers, and advocates, we are empowering those on the front lines with the skills necessary to protect and support victims of human trafficking.”

The conference will kick-off with a story of survival and healing from keynote speaker, Jenna McKaye [jennamckaye.com]. Over the course of three days, the GRIT conference will attack human trafficking with a multi-disciplinary approach where attendees will train alongside professionals from various sectors and hear from experts in their field. Other speakers will cover topics such as “Leveraging OSINT (Open-Source Investigations),” “Community Based Solutions for Rural Trafficking,” and “Trauma-Informed Investigations.”

Attorney General Knudsen has prioritized combating human trafficking during his time in office. His office wrote and helped pass legislation in 2023 [dojmt.gov] which increased the penalties for sex traffickers and patrons of sex trafficking. Last year, he launched the Enlightened [dojmt.gov] curriculum to raise awareness and educate Montana students on the signs of human trafficking. He has also hosted three human trafficking symposiums [dojmt.gov] to build a comprehensive response to human trafficking in Montana.

Uprising Wyoming is an anti-trafficking nonprofit whose core values are survivor voices, empowerment, collaboration, and innovation. Other partners of this conference include the Wyoming Division of Victim Services, Albany Advisory Council on Trafficking, and FYN Global. The GRIT conference utilizes these partners and their resources to provide a wide variety of in-depth, insightful programs throughout the event.

Additional information on GRIT 2025, including more information on breakout sessions and a complete list of speakers, can be found at uprisingwyo.org [uprisingwyo.org]. GRIT 2025 is also offering sponsorship and vendor opportunities. Companies with a tool, resources or ethically/survivor-made product that aligns with GRIT’s mission are encouraged to apply via Uprising’s website.