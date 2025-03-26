Inaugural Palm Beach Gala for Fallen Patriots Hosted by CBIZ Raises Over $2.4 Million for Gold Star Children's Education

Gala Co-Chairs Jill and Matt Schecter Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation Co-Founders Cynthia and David Y. Kim Aaron Ford, Julie Ford, Renee and Richard Steinberg Gen. Brian Mennes, Meaghan and Brett Barakett Children of Fallen Patriots Scholars

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation celebrated a momentous milestone with its Inaugural Palm Beach Gala for Fallen Patriots - Hosted by CBIZ, on March 7, 2025, at the prestigious Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach. Building upon the success of previous galas in New York City and Greenwich,CT, this event marked a significant expansion of the organization's mission to provide college scholarships to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

Established in 2002 by Co-Founders David Y. Kim and Cynthia Kim, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has dedicated itself to ensuring that the children of America's fallen heroes can pursue their dreams of higher education without financial burden. To date, the organization has provided over $72 million in scholarships to more than 3,500 military children from all branches of the armed forces. In addition to financial support, Fallen Patriots offers crucial professional development opportunities, including internships, full-time job placements, and career symposiums, fostering upward mobility for Gold Star children.

The Inaugural Palm Beach Gala was a resounding success and raised an astounding $2,410,000. This remarkable achievement will fund more than 384 years of college education for Fallen Patriots scholars. Dinner sponsors for the event included Citadel, Citadel Securities, and Griffin Catalyst, whose generous contributions were instrumental in the evening's success.

Approximately 470 guests attended the event, including esteemed individuals such as Tracy Weiner, Executive Director of the CBIZ Foundation (Host); Jill and Matt Schecter, Gala Co-Hosts; Retired Major General Brian Mennes; Retired Major General Patricia Frost; and Holly Petraeus, Children of Fallen Patriots Board Member and wife of retired United States Army General and former Director of the CIA, General (RET) David Petraeus.

The evening featured a captivating auction with notable items, including exotic travel experiences and a unique opportunity for dinner with General (RET) Petraeus. A war-flown flag garnered an impressive $100,000.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Palm Beach community, our gala host, CBIZ, and our dedicated host committee for embracing our mission and making our inaugural gala such a tremendous success. Their collective generosity and commitment to our mission helped make this event a powerful testament to the impact we can achieve together. We look forward to building on this momentum in the years to come,” said David Y. Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

To learn more about Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation and its mission, please visit: https://www.fallenpatriots.org

