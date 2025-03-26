SLA

Special Libraries Association Announces Dissolution After 116 Years

MT. LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Special Libraries Association (SLA), a global organization dedicated to supporting information professionals and specialized librarians, has announced it will begin a dissolution process after 116 years of service to the profession.Since its founding in 1909, SLA has been a cornerstone for knowledge management, research, and information services across industries, providing invaluable networking, professional development opportunities, and advocacy for its members. After careful evaluation of the organization’s financial sustainability and the evolving needs of the profession, the SLA Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to begin the dissolution process of the Association.This decision was not made lightly," said Hildy Dworkin, President of SLA."For over a century, SLA has been a leader in the information profession, fostering collaboration and innovation among our members. However, shifting industry dynamics, changing professional needs, and financial realities have led us to this moment. We are incredibly proud of the legacy SLA leaves behind and the impact it has had on generations of professionals."SLA is working closely with its members, partners, and stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition. The Board is exploring all options to maintain the SLA name and brand, preserve the Association’s history and legacy, and provide a home for its members and partners. The Association will continue to operate in a limited capacity over the coming months to fulfill outstanding commitments and assist members in this transition. The SLA team remains committed to hosting the 2025 SLA Annual Conference and Expo June 7-10 at the University of Pittsburgh. In addition to offering learning opportunities, networking, and honoring the 2025 award winners, the Annual Conference will be a celebration of SLA and what it has accomplished in 116 years."We want to express our deepest gratitude to our members, volunteers, and supporters who have been part of SLA’s journey," adds John DiGilio, SLA’s Immediate Past President. "The spirit of collaboration and knowledge-sharing that defined SLA will undoubtedly continue in new and evolving ways."Further information, including timelines, town halls, and resources for affected members, and date of the member dissolution voting meeting will be made available on SLA’s official website as they are available at Sla@org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.