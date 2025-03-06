Special Libraries Association (SLA) Announces Annual Conference -Creative Transformation

SLA

MT. LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Special Libraries Association (SLA) is thrilled to announce its Annual Conference, which will take place from June 7 to June 10, 2025, at the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA. This year's event promises to be an extraordinary gathering of information professionals, thought leaders, and students. It will bring together experts from various segments of business, government, universities, etc., to explore the evolving role of special libraries in a rapidly changing world.Kendra K. Levine, Co-Chair of the SLA Conference Committee, says, "We're excited about the breadth and depth of sessions at SLA 2025, which will celebrate the creative transformations our profession has experienced while helping special libraries and information workers continue to grow and evolve to support our communities."The conference will begin with an inspiring keynote address by Emily Drabinski, an Associate Professor at the Queens College Graduate School of Library and Information Studies at the City University of New York and former ALA President. Drabinski will talk on "Creating Community, Creating Change." "I'd love an opportunity to discuss the essential role of community building in the kinds of transformational change happening in libraries."Conference Highlights:• Cutting-Edge Programs: This year's event will feature two thought-provoking keynote addresses, over ninety diverse breakout sessions, poster presentations, and topic table discussions, each offering unique insights and practical strategies to foster innovation and creativity.• Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, industry leaders, and vendors, such as Lucidea, Clarivate, Overton, TDNet, OCLC, and many more, which offer cutting-edge solutions for library and information management."Many thanks to our conference committee, which dedicated their time to creating such a rich and exciting program. It is personally exciting because I get to celebrate my 25th SLA Anniversary with SLA members. See you in Pittsburgh!" Hildy Dworkin, SLA PresidentRegistration Information: Early-bird registration is now open through March 21, 2025. Members and non-members can visit sla.org to view the entire program, secure their spot, and book accommodations at discounted rates.Media Contact: For more information about the SLA Annual Conference, please contact Heather Andolsen, Executive Director, at handolsen@sla.orgAbout the Special Libraries AssociationThe Special Libraries Association (SLA) is a global organization that has empowered for 116 years and has been a leading resource in education, collaboration, and networking for specialized librarians, information professionals, researchers, and data management professionals.

