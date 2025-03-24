SLA Issues Statement of Opposition to the Elimination of the IMLS

SLA

The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is the backbone of federal support for libraries and museums nationwide.

MT. LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of the recent executive orders attempting to dismantle the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), SLA (Special Libraries Association) was compelled to issue the following statement and information.The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is the backbone of federal support for libraries and museums nationwide. Millions of Americans, especially in rural and underserved areas, depend on libraries for internet access, job searches, and online education. Eliminating IMLS would jeopardize funding that keeps these resources available.Libraries and museums provide free educational programs for children, students, and adults. Without IMLS grants, many of these programs would disappear, disproportionately affecting low-income communities. IMLS funding has also helped libraries and museums rebuild after natural disasters, providing safe havens for communities in crisis.The SLA Board issued the following statement: “Eliminating IMLS will negatively impact literacy, education, and equal access to knowledge. Seeking to dismantle this vital agency is counterproductive to communities that rely on these institutions for education, job training, and access to information. You can take action by contacting your representatives and urging them to protect IMLS. Our communities depend on it.”_________________________________________________About the Special Libraries AssociationThe Special Libraries Association (SLA) is a nonprofit organization that serves information professionals in specialized fields, promoting innovative practices and connecting its global membership. SLA offers resources, networking opportunities, and professional development programs that advance the role of information professionals in today’s data-driven world. To learn more, visit sla.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.