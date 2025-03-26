Shaftsbury Barracks / School threat

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B3001224

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Steven Coote

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fisher Elementary School, Arlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a reported verbal threat involving students at Fisher Elementary School in Arlington. The comments were reported to school officials Wednesday morning, March 26, 2025, who in turn notified VSP. Initial investigation identified the students involved and determined they did not have any weapons or an immediate means to carry out the threat. Classes proceeded as normal. Due to the age of the individuals involved, no additional information is available.

