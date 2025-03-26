AM Specialty Appoints Stefanie Milch as Head of Claims

AM Specialty appoints Stefanie Milch, Esq. as Head of Claims, bringing 25+ years of legal and claims expertise.

I am excited to join AM Specialty and lead the claims organization in delivering exceptional service and industry-leading claims solutions.” — Stefanie Milch, Head of Claims

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AM Specialty Insurance Company (ASIC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefanie Milch, Esq., as its new Head of Claims. Drawing on more than 25 years of legal and leadership experience, Stefanie will oversee AM Specialty’s claims operations, including the development and execution of best-in-class claims strategies across multiple lines of business.Stefanie is a licensed attorney in New York and Connecticut and has held prominent leadership roles in claims management at several major carriers and service providers. Her background spans commercial automobile liability, commercial general liability, real estate, construction defect, healthcare liability, executive and professional liability, and aviation, among many other lines. She has built and led high-performing claims teams and created guidelines, performance metrics, and best practices that drive operational efficiency and deliver strong financial results.“I am excited to join AM Specialty and lead the claims organization in delivering exceptional service and industry-leading claims solutions,” said Stefanie Milch, Head of Claims. “My goal is to ensure that our clients experience unparalleled claims handling every step of the way, and I look forward to helping AM Specialty continue its tradition of excellence.”“We are thrilled to welcome Stefanie to the AM Specialty family,” said Shevawn Barder, CEO of AM Specialty. “Her extensive expertise in claims management, strategic leadership, and legal oversight will be invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our specialized insurance offerings.”Stefanie’s appointment underscores AM Specialty’s commitment to providing innovative risk solutions, supported by a robust and client-focused claims operation.For partnership inquiries, contact Brendan Kelly at Brendan.kelly@amspecialty.com.About AM Specialty Insurance CompanyAM Specialty Insurance Company (ASIC) is an innovative domestic Excess and Surplus Insurance Company and Accredited Reinsurer. Founded in 2022, ASIC focuses on delivering best-in-class technical underwriting expertise and providing primary and reinsurance capacity for low-limit, non-natural catastrophe risks. ASIC is committed to delivering value and supporting sustainable growth for its partners in the E&S market. To learn more, visit https://www.amspecialty.com/

