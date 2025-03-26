BuildClub, a leading AI-powered pricing intelligence platform has secured a $500,000 investment from Relay Human Cloud

BuildClub Investment from Relay Cloud BuildClub

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuildClub, the leading AI-powered pricing intelligence platform revolutionizing retail analytics, has secured a $500,000 strategic investment from Relay Human Cloud, a global leader in building efficient, cost-effective remote teams.

Unlike traditional cash investments, Relay Human Cloud is contributing $500,000 worth of skilled labor in exchange for preferred stock at BuildClub’s current market valuation. This innovative investment structure enables BuildClub to rapidly scale its full-time workforce without upfront salary costs, accelerating its expansion into new markets while maintaining capital efficiency.

Fueling Growth with Global Talent

This investment will allow BuildClub to expand its team across critical functions, including administration, marketing, social media, and technical development. By leveraging Relay Human Cloud’s expertise in global team-building, BuildClub gains access to highly skilled talent at a fraction of traditional hiring costs, further strengthening its ability to scale rapidly.

"Relay Human Cloud invests in companies that are leveraging technology and data to disrupt industries in meaningful ways," said John Rentz, Vice President & General Counsel at Relay Human Cloud. "BuildClub’s AI-powered pricing intelligence platform is solving a massive problem in retail by providing real-time pricing transparency. We’re excited to support their growth with top-tier global talent and be part of their journey in reshaping the future of retail analytics."

A Major Vote of Confidence in BuildClub’s Vision

With this latest investment, BuildClub further solidifies its position as a category-defining leader in AI-driven retail pricing analytics. Having already raised over $6 million from individual investors and top venture capital firms, plus significant grants from Google & Microsoft, BuildClub continues to gain recognition as one of the most promising startups in data-driven retail intelligence.

"This partnership with Relay Human Cloud is a significant milestone for BuildClub," said Stephen Forte, Founder & CEO of BuildClub. "Not only does it validate our business model, but it also provides us with a highly skilled workforce that will help us scale efficiently. This investment allows us to expand our capabilities while keeping operational costs low—positioning us for long-term success."

About BuildClub

BuildClub is an AI-powered pricing intelligence platform that scans over 17 billion data points daily to provide real-time pricing insights for consumers and retailers. Through its PriceFinder browser extension and enterprise analytics tools, BuildClub enables retailers to optimize pricing strategies and consumers to instantly find the best deals across major retailers like Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon, Menards and Ace Hardware.

About Relay Human Cloud

Relay Human Cloud specializes in building and managing highly skilled global remote teams for fast-growing businesses. By leveraging top international talent, Relay Human Cloud enables companies to scale efficiently while reducing operational costs. Their approach helps businesses achieve maximum flexibility, agility, and cost savings without compromising quality.

Join the BuildClub Revolution

BuildClub’s StartEngine equity crowdfunding campaign is now live, and this latest investment highlights growing investor confidence in the company’s long-term vision. Be part of the retail pricing revolution and invest today at https://www.buildclub.com/funding.

