BuildClub Launches Innovative Browser Extension to Revolutionize Shopping for Home Improvement Supplies

Find the best prices at The Home Depot and Lowe's Stores

This groundbreaking tool is set to redefine how consumers shop for building materials, offering unprecedented transparency and cost savings.

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuildClub, a leading technology startup dedicated to transforming the home improvement and building materials industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new browser extension, the BuildClub Price Finder. This groundbreaking tool is set to redefine how homeowners, small and mid-sized contractors shop for building materials, offering unprecedented transparency and cost savings.

A Game-Changer for Contractors

The BuildClub Price Finder is designed to streamline the purchasing process by finding the lowest prices across Home Depot and Lowe’s stores, which together hold an 80% market share in the U.S. for serving small and mid-sized contractors. This innovative extension leverages advanced AI technology to search over 2,000 store locations nationwide, ensuring that customers always get the best deals.

How It Works

- Find the Stores with the Lowest Prices: When users view a product on either The Home Depot or Lowe’s website, the BuildClub Price Finder automatically scans all store locations to identify the best pricing and inventory availability. Prices can vary by 30% or more between locations, and this tool ensures contractors never miss out on potential savings.

- One-Click Store Change: With a simple click on the extension icon, users can view a list of stores with detailed information on prices, inventory levels, and distances. Contractors can then effortlessly switch to the preferred store location to complete their purchase.

Empowering Contractors with AI Technology

“We are excited to introduce the BuildClub Price Finder, which represents a significant leap forward in how contractors purchase building materials,” said Stephen Forte, CEO of BuildClub. “Our goal is to bring transparency to the building materials and home improvement markets, saving homeowners and small contractors money and time. This extension acts as a copilot for contractors, ensuring they always get the best deals available.”

Future Developments

The launch of the BuildClub Price Finder is part of a broader strategy to develop a suite of digital products aimed at enhancing the building materials industry. Upcoming tools include a data and pricing analytics tool for small building materials stores and a plugin for Autodesk’s Revit CAD software, which will allow architects to export a bill of materials and get local, accurate pricing for project items.

About BuildClub

BuildClub is a technology startup focused on creating AI-driven software solutions for the building materials industry. With innovative tools like the BuildClub Price Finder, the company aims to revolutionize the way contractors and builders source and purchase materials.

For more information, visit www.BuildClub.com