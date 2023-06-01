BuildClub launches 2-Hour Delivery of Building Materials in Miami

Submit Release
PALO ALTO, CA, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The BuildClub has launched its 2-hour delivery service of building materials in the beautiful city of Miami. "With $18b of development in the Miami area alone in 2022, we certainly entered the right market at the right time." said Stephen Forte, Founder & CEO. The BuildClub will service all of Florida with same-day delivery with easy online ordering, and highly competitive prices.

The BuildClub is a Silicon Valley startup that offers same-day, on-site delivery of building materials – 7 days a week. Leveraging AI and Machine Learning technology, The BuildClub provides a disruptive alternative to home improvement stores and wholesale warehouses.

The BuildClub’s mission is to liberate contractors and homeowners from the inefficiency of sourcing building supplies and materials. Providing a disruptive alternative to home improvement stores and wholesale houses, we offer same-day, on-site delivery, at the click of a button, and at a highly competitive price point. Since launching, BuildClub has been on the fast-track for growth, setting the stage for expansion into 15 additional cities in 2023.

The BuildClub has demonstrated significant growth and market traction. Since their launch a short 2 years ago, BuildClub has completed 5,000 deliveries of over 270,000 items. With 50,000 users registered on their website, 300,000+ website visitors per month and 10,000 active customers. Say goodbye to traffic and the long lines at home improvement stores.

According to recent data, the U.S. construction category is a $250B industry and within this sector, there is a $9B addressable “need it now” market. Additionally, the industry is composed of more than 680K employers, with over 7M employees, responsible for nearly $1.3T in new construction projects each year.

