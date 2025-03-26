CBP AMO Agents Interdict Smuggling Vessel, Arrest Three

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents successfully interdicted a sailing vessel originating from the Bahamas, approximately 5 miles off the coast and arrested three individuals for smuggling over 50 lbs. of Cocaine.

On March 22, Marine Interdiction Agents conducting an overnight maritime patrol were alerted by a Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office land-based radar system of a target of interest that had originated from the Bahamas. At approximately 11:50 p.m., Agents intercepted the vessel five miles offshore from Fort Lauderdale with three subjects onboard. After initial questioning at sea, it was decided to escort the vessel to the nearest marine dock for further inspection.

During the subsequent search of the vessel, agents found 20 “bricks” of cocaine weighing over 50 lbs., concealed on the boat's roof.

AMO agents arrested the three subjects, seized the narcotics and later transferred custody to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation and prosecution.

Southeast Region Executive Director Andres Blanco emphasized the importance of teamwork with federal and local partners in combating such illicit activities, stating, “This event spotlights both the dangers of these kind of events, and the dedication of AMO agents. This event further demonstrates the value of continued integrated teamwork with our Federal and local partners."