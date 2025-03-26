Roger Spitz Named a Top 10 Global Management Thought Leader by Thinkers360

Thinkers360 Honors Roger Spitz’s Top Thought Leadership Roger Spitz Interview by Franziska Graf at the Global Peter Drucker Forum Disrupt With Impact, Roger Spitz (Kogan Page)

Thinkers360 Honors Roger Spitz’s Top Thought Leadership Across Management, Innovation, and Venture Capital

I’m delighted to be recognized alongside such impactful thinkers. Our mission with the Disruptive Futures Institute is to help leaders navigate disruption, build resilience & create sustainable value” — Roger Spitz, Chair Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - Disruptive Futures Institute

In its 2025 rankings, Thinkers360 has named Roger Spitz a Top 10 global thought leader in Management, Education, and Venture Capital. A renowned futurist, Spitz shapes the future through his work at the Disruptive Futures Institute, his strategic foresight firm Techistential, and his contributions to the World Economic Forum.

Thinkers360’s recognition highlights Spitz’s global thought leadership across multiple domains:

• Top 10: Management, Education, and Venture Capital.

• Top 25: Climate Change and National Security.

• Top 50: Creativity & Innovation, Emerging Technologies, Leadership, and Risk Management.

These distinctions underscore Spitz’s rising influence as a top-ranked futurist, driven by bold keynotes, high-profile media appearances, and bestselling publications that resonate across industries.



ABOUT THINKERS360 AWARD RANKINGS

Thinkers360 is the world’s leading marketplace for B2B thought leaders, with a combined social media reach exceeding 100 million. Its annual leaderboard rankings for the Top 100 B2B thought leaders are a respected industry benchmark, using a proprietary algorithm to evaluate the contribution, recognition, quality and quantity of thought leadership content.

GLOBAL ACCLAIM FOR ROGER SPITZ

Roger Spitz’s recognition by Thinkers360 builds on his global impact as a leading futurist, keynote speaker, and author:

• Bestselling Books: After reaching #1 in Amazon’s New Releases in September 2024, ‘Disrupt With Impact’ topped bestseller lists in categories like Systems & Planning, Entrepreneurship, and Artificial Intelligence, across the USA, UK, India, Brazil, Germany, and France.

• Award Nominations: With Finalist Awards for the The Harvey Chute Book Awards, Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBAs), and Foreword Indies Best Book Awards, Spitz’s book has been praised by Kirkus as “well-illustrated and wide-ranging” and earned 4.5/5 from the San Francisco Book Review. BookTrib lauded it as “pure gold.”

• Global Stage: Featured at the Peter Drucker Forum, World Economic Forum, and Nasscom Summit, Spitz is also a top-ranked futurist speaker by agencies like Motivational Speakers Agency and Champions Speakers Agency.

For media inquiries: speaking@disruptivefutures.org

END ###

_________

ABOUT ‘DISRUPT WITH IMPACT’

Title: Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World

Author: Roger Spitz

Book website: www.DisruptWithImpact.com

Citation: Spitz, R. Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World. Kogan Page: London, 2024.

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ

Roger Spitz, a top-ranked futurist, shapes global discourse through keynotes, media, publications, and his leadership at the Disruptive Futures Institute and Techistential. A World Economic Forum and MIT Technology Review Brasil contributor, he’s authored five bestselling books, with frameworks adopted by leading organizations worldwide. Before founding the Disruptive Futures Institute, he served as Global Head of Technology M&A at a major investment bank. Beyond his Thinkers360 top rankings in Management, Innovation, Risk Management, Sustainability, and Venture Capital, Spitz is renowned as a futurist speaker, decoding disruption, unpredictability, and the future of leadership for a complex world.

https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

ABOUT THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

Based in San Francisco, the Disruptive Futures Institute pioneers futures intelligence, offering strategic foresight, practitioner research, and education to empower you to shape your futures in our unpredictable world:

• Futures Intelligence & Capabilities: Helping develop and scale futures skills, foresight capabilities, and anticipatory practices through executive education, workshops, and research based on the Disruptive Futures Institute’s methodology.

• DFI Nature & Climate Academy: Flagship education center for sustainable futures, focusing on climate foresight, decarbonization strategies, and the energy transition.

• Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence: Research and education on AI’s impacts, governance, and ethics, exploring the future of artificial intelligence and decision-making in our technological world.

