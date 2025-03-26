Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Receives Notice of Bankruptcy for Benson Hill Holdings, Inc.

DES MOINES, Iowa (March 26, 2025) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has been notified that Benson Hill Holdings, Inc., of St. Louis, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy effective March 20, 2025. Benson Hill Holdings, Inc. holds a grain dealer license in Iowa.

Anyone with unpaid grain sold to this dealer before March 20, 2025, may file a claim with the Iowa Grain Depositors and Sellers Indemnity Fund. Claims must be made in writing and filed with Benson Hill Holdings, Inc. and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Grain Warehouse Bureau, within 120 days (July 18, 2025).

Claims can be mailed or personally delivered to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Grain Warehouse Bureau. Failure to file a claim within 120 days relieves the Iowa Grain Depositors and Sellers Indemnity Fund of its obligation. Failure to make a timely claim against the Iowa Grain Depositors and Sellers Indemnity Fund does not relieve Benson Hill Holdings, Inc. of its liability to the claimant.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Grain Warehouse Bureau regulates and examines the financial solvency of grain dealers and grain warehouse operators to protect Iowa farmers. The Grain Warehouse Bureau is responsible for administering the Iowa Grain Depositors and Sellers Indemnity Fund. Created by the Iowa Legislature in 1986 during the Farm Crisis to provide financial protection to farmers, the Grain Indemnity Fund covers farmers with grain on deposit in Iowa-licensed warehouses and grain sold on a cash basis to state-licensed grain dealers. In the case of a failure of a state-licensed grain warehouse or grain dealer, the Fund will pay farmers 90 percent of a loss on grain up to a maximum of $300,000 per claimant.

If claimants have questions, they can contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Grain Warehouse Bureau at 515-281-5987.

Notice of Incurrence – Benson Hill Holdings, Inc.

