ASHES TO ANTHEMS: DENA BENEFIT CONCERT AND RESOURCE FAIR ANNOUNCED TO SUPPORT THRIVERS OF THE EATON FIRES

A Benefit Event for the Legacy Land Project Collective Rebuilding Efforts

When the publicity fades, people are still left to pick up the pieces. This is about more than aid—it’s about making sure Altadena’s legacy is never erased.” — Andra Day, Grammy Award Winning Artist

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the devastating Eaton fires that destroyed 80% of homes and displaced hundreds in Altadena, the community is rallying together like never before. On Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Pasadena Memorial Park will transform into a hub of hope, support, and celebration with the Ashes to Anthems: Dena Benefit Concert and Resource Fair, featuring Grammy-award winner Andra Day and performances by renowned and local artists.

At the heart of this historic event is a powerful mile long Resource Fair including a rebuilding expo—a collaborative effort between the Clergy Community Coalition (CCC), the SoLa Foundation, the NAACP, The Legacy Land Project, Shared Harvest Foundation, Palm Leaf and Victory Bible Church. Together, along with sponsors and partners will provide a full day of essential on-site care management services for displaced families, housing support, health screenings and access to mental health service providers, legal assistance, and children’s programming.

The day’s programming will also feature live entertainment led by the National Black Musicians Coalition Celebrity House Band, family zones, and a financial assistance hub —turning recovery into a collective celebration of resilience. The fair underscores a shared mission: to ensure equitable, transparent, and transformative recovery for those impacted.

"Now is the time for all of LA to come together to build our city back better," said Sherri Francois, Chief Impact Officer of SoLa Impact and Executive Director of the SoLa Foundation. "In January, SoLa launched our Together We Rebuild Campaign to stand shoulder to shoulder with fire-impacted families and individuals as they move from immediate disaster relief to long term recovery. We are humbled to have already helped thousands of families begin to get back on their feet. We are thrilled to continue this effort in partnership with the Shared Harvest Foundation and our community partners for this benefit concert. In the weeks to come."

Ashes to Anthem's goal is to ensure every family has the seed funding and wrap around services to not only rebuild but thrive in the years to come. Proceeds will directly fund:

-Up to $350,000 seed grants for displaced households as part of long term restoration

-Community space revitalization including support for small business

-Cultural preservation of Altadena’s historic neighborhoods

“When the publicity fades, people are still left to pick up the pieces”, says musician Andra Day, an LA native whose own church lost over 42 members’ homes in the fire. “This is about more than aid—it’s about making sure Altadena’s legacy is never erased.”

From businesses and nonprofits to neighbors and individual supporters, everyone has a role to play. Sponsorships, donations, and partnerships will fuel long-term recovery efforts, helping families rebuild stronger and communities flourish once again.

For sponsorships, media inquiries, or ways to contribute, contact partners@sharedharvestfund.org.

About HOLD Dena

HOLD Dena: Better in Our Hands is a coalition of clergy leaders, community members, and nonprofits dedicated to protecting, restoring, and rebuilding Altadena and Pasadena. Founded to support recovery after devastating wildfires, HOLD Dena works to safeguard the community from predatory lending, ensure transparency in fundraising, and hold institutions accountable for serving Dena’s most vulnerable populations.

Shared Harvest Foundation is a 501c3 at the intersection of health equity, workforce resilience, and emergency response. They have a proven track record in mobilizing skills-based volunteers, deploying immediate care and relief efforts, and providing capacity-building support for organizations serving vulnerable communities. Their work extends from frontline disaster response to long-term recovery, ensuring nonprofits have the infrastructure, funding mechanisms, and strategic support to maximize their impact. For more information, visit www.holddena.org.

About SoLa Foundation:

The SoLa Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit affiliate of SoLa Impact, aims to improve the lives of South LA residents and break the cycle of intergenerational poverty by providing opportunities for education and economic mobility. SoLa's Technology and Entrepreneurship Center Powered by Riot Games is a state-of-the-art, first-of-its-kind center at the heart of South Central Los Angeles. Sola is developing its first expansion location of the SoLa Tech Center in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, to be completed in 2025. SoLa provides the community with skills-based technology programming, as well as scholarships and career development opportunities for underinvested communities. Learn more at www.thesolafoundation.org.

