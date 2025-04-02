TrackTune Expands to Radio-Controlled Racing: The Stand R/C Speedway First RC Track to Adopt Innovative Audio Technology

Pioneering audio streaming solution now enhancing communication at radio-controlled racing events

SNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TrackTune Expands to Radio-Controlled Racing: The Stand R/C Speedway Becomes First RC Track to Adopt Innovative Audio TechnologyPioneering audio streaming solution now enhancing communication at radio-controlled racing eventsSNOHOMISH, WA – April 2nd, 2025 – TrackTune Holdings LLC, developer of the innovative race track audio streaming application, today announced its expansion into the radio-controlled (RC) racing market through a new partnership with The Stand R/C Speedway. This milestone marks TrackTune's first implementation at an RC racing facility, demonstrating the versatility of its audio streaming technology across different motorsports categories.Located in upstate New York town of Gansevoort, NY, The Stand R/C Speedway will utilize TrackTune's proprietary technology to stream announcer communications directly to spectators' and participants' mobile devices during RC racing events. The implementation comes as the track prepares for its upcoming season, with opening day scheduled for late May 2025."We're thrilled to welcome The Stand R/C Speedway to the TrackTune family as our first RC racing venue," said Anissa Bezanson, CEO of TrackTune Holdings LLC. "This partnership demonstrates that communication challenges exist across all forms of racing, regardless of vehicle size. Whether it's full-scale drag racing or competitive RC events, clear communication between race officials and participants is essential for a successful racing program. We're excited to see how TrackTune enhances the experience for both racers and spectators at The Stand."The free TrackTune mobile application allows users to listen to track broadcasts in real-time, overcoming traditional barriers like ambient noise, distance from speakers, and weather conditions that frequently hamper audio clarity at racing events of all types."As we prepare for our upcoming season, implementing TrackTune was a no-brainer for us," said Al Smith, owner of The Stand R/C Speedway and Upstate Racing Promotions, LLC. "Even at RC events, communication can be challenging when you're trying to coordinate racers, manage heats, and keep spectators informed. TrackTune solves these problems elegantly while adding a professional touch to our operations. I'm proud that we're the first RC track to adopt this technology, and I believe many others will follow our lead once they see the benefits."The Stand R/C Speedway's implementation represents TrackTune's continued momentum in the motorsports industry, following its recent partnership with the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA). This expansion demonstrates the platform's versatility across different racing categories and venue sizes.Racers and spectators can download the TrackTune app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Track operators interested in learning more about implementing TrackTune at their facilities can visit www.tracktune.com for more information.About TrackTune Holdings LLCTrackTune Holdings LLC is a technology company dedicated to enhancing the race experience through innovative audio solutions. The company's flagship product, the TrackTune app, streams racetrack public address systems directly to users' mobile devices, solving audio challenges at motorsports venues of all types. Based in Snohomish, Washington, TrackTune is transforming how racers and fans connect with vital information at racing events. For more information, visit www.tracktune.com About The Stand R/C SpeedwayThe Stand R/C Speedway, operated by Upstate Racing Promotions, LLC, is a premier radio-controlled racing facility located in upstate New York. Offering competitive RC racing events in various classes, The Stand provides a professional racing environment for RC enthusiasts of all skill levels. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/The-Stand-RC-Speedway Media Contact:TrackTune Media Relationsinfo@tracktune.comSocial Media Links:· TrackTune Facebook: TrackTune Facebook· TrackTune Instagram: @TrackTune• TrackTune Twitter: @TrackTune• The Stand R/C Speedway: www.facebook.com/The-Stand-RC-Speedway #TrackTune #RCRacing #RacingInnovation #TheStandRCSpeedway###

